Brown returns to Carrollton as Times-Georgian managing editor

The Times-Georgian welcomed a new managing editor this week — but he’s no stranger to Carrollton.
Matthew Brown, who was born in what was then called Tanner Memorial Hospital in April 1970, began this week as the leader of the Times-Georgian news team. He replaces former Managing Editor Corey Cusick.
Brown’s family actually lived in Bremen, where his father, Noel, was editor of The Bremen Gateway. Both his father and mother, Tina, graduated from what was then called West Georgia College. The family relocated to his mother’s hometown of Newnan, and then Glynn County, where Brown graduated from Glynn Academy in 1988.
Brown attended South Georgia College in Douglas and then the University of Georgia’s Henry Grady School of Journalism and Mass Communications. It was during school that Brown began preparing for a career in newspaper journalism, specifically sports reporting. In 1992, he got his first professional job at The Press-Sentinel in Jesup, where he covered the sports beat and a variety of other assignments.
In 1999, Brown moved on to his first daily newspaper, The Americus Times-Recorder, as sports editor. He spent 6 1/2 years in both Jesup and Americus, and then 11 years covering sports at The Houston Home Journal in Perry. During his final year in Perry, Brown was the newspaper’s managing editor before returning to the sport’s editor’s desk at The Moultrie Observer in the summer of 2016.
“It’s an honor, a great gift from God, to return to Carrollton,” said Brown. “Everywhere I’ve been I feel I was meant to be for that time. It’s all been a big learning experience.
“The staff here at the Times-Georgian is already impressing me with their dedication to reporting news of local interest. I want them to have that same opportunity to grow in this profession, because our way of reporting in print is still needed in the era in which we now live. Even if it’s online, somebody has to write the content.”
Rachael Rainey, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia and the Times-Georgian welcomed Brown to the company.
“I’m excited to have Matthew Brown as our managing editor leading our award-winning newsroom,” said Rainey. “Matthew is a seasoned newsman and brings passion and dedication for local journalism.
“Our newsroom is powered by our communities. So what is important to you is important to us. When welcoming Matthew to our community, please let Matthew know how we are doing and what stories matter most to you. With an experienced leader in our newsroom, our award-winning team, and your continued support, 2021 is looking pretty bright.”
