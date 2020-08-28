Amid the suspension of youth sports seasons across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, a young quarterback from the Big Apple took his football dreams into his own hands when he chose to play in Carrollton.
James McCauley, 16, of Bronx, New York, who grew up in Manhattan, made the regional move to the west Georgia area in early August after learning his junior football season would not happen this year in the Empire State. With his prime scouting years on the line, McCauley believes he made the right decision to transfer to Carrollton High School.
“New York is up in the air with football and I want to play this year,” he said. “In addition to that uncertainty, this is a better opportunity and place that can do a lot for me.”
Before his cross-country move, McCauley served as the back-up quarterback in his freshman and sophomore year at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. Throughout those two years, he helped the Crusaders secure the Catholic High School Football League (CHSFL) ‘AA’ Championship in 2018 and place second in the CHFSL ‘AAA’ Region with an overall 8-2 record in 2019.
Throughout this past spring and summer, McCauley and his family closely monitored the status of the upcoming football season, hoping the pandemic would blow over by then. When they realized that would not be the case, they decided it would be best for McCauley to move to Georgia with his mother and look for high schools that are willing to let him play.
Communications between McCauley’s father and CHS head football coach Sean Calhoun determined the young athlete’s fate for the 2020 football season.
In the first week of August, McCauley officially moved to Georgia and immediately began to catch people’s eyes at the two-day InfiniT Elite Series Camp, where high school prospects showcase their skills and athletic ability for top college football experts.
On Aug. 13, McCauley officially announced on Twitter his decision to transfer to Carrollton High School and began practice the following week.
“This was a very hard decision for me, but I feel very confident making this decision,” he said on Twitter. “I can’t wait for this opportunity to compete and play for Carrollton this year! #GoTrojans.”
McCauley comes into the Trojan squad as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.com, with Division I offers from Rutgers University and Morgan State University. The six-foot-two, 190-pound junior considers himself a pro-style quarterback who loves to throw the ball, which has resulted in a swift transition to Trojan football’s style of play, according to McCauley.
Calhoun noted that he’s a quality player and his ability to mesh with the squad has benefited the team.
“The number one thing you’re concerned about as a head coach when you get newcomer is how are they going to mesh with the players on the field and off the field,” Calhoun said. “As of right now, and I don’t see it changing, he seems to be a really good fit. He’s a down to earth, humble kid, not arrogant.”
While the young quarterback may be considered “down to earth,” his aspirations for the upcoming season are sky-high.
“I want to win a State Championship! The coaches and players here talk about it, and I want it,” he said.
Calhoun has not determined where McCauley will stand in the squad, but he has been seen training with the first team. When asked about McCauley’s likelihood to start, Calhoun said it’s not been decided yet, but a decision will be determined next week.
“Right now, we’re wide open in every position. The one thing we try to preach here is competition,” Calhoun said. “He’s added something new to the quarterback room that adds to the others. They all bring good things to the table.”
The Trojans will open the season with the televised Corky Kell Classic against Collins Hill High School in Suwanee on Saturday, Sept. 5, which can be seen at 11 a.m. on both CBS-46 and Peachtree TV.
