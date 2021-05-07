Broadband expansion could affect up to 30,000 area rural residents

Sometime within the next three years, up to 30,000 residents in rural areas of Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties will be able to join the world of high-speed internet.
That’s the intent of a $40 million initiative unveiled Friday by the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative, which has partnered with SyncGlobal Telecom to provide ultra-fast internet service through federal and state grants.
“Good morning and welcome to the 21st century,” said Jay Gill, Carroll EMC vice president of communications and economic development, as he greeted a crowd of approximately 125 local citizens who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony co-hosted by the two companies at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
Back in the 20th century, on July 31, 1937, a technological marvel called “electricity” arrived in Carroll County for a large segment of the area’s population when the switch was flipped to energize the first electric substation to serve the rural communities of Victory, Tyus, Stoney Point, Burwell, Star Point, Bowdon Junction, Center Point, Hickory Level, and others. That was the beginning of CEMC, which brought electric power to local homes that previously were lit by kerosene lamps. While broadband internet service is available to people in the county’s largest towns, connectivity remains lacking across large rural areas.
“For years, rural areas in our country, and certainly here in Georgia, have been at a disadvantage as much less capital and technology advances have flowed into them compared to the metropolitan areas,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson, who represents Georgia’s Third District, as he addressed the gathering of local citizens and government leaders.
Kyle Williamson, CEO of Carroll EMC’s partner in the project, SynchGlobal Telecom, noted that one of his company’s goals is to make our region a more desirable place to live.
“If we don’t care about meeting this need in our area, whether it be to enhance the pursuit of education by our children, communication among family members, or economic progress, then we are not building a legacy and foundation for now or the future,” he said.
SynchGlobal Telecom was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bremen.
Carroll EMC’s CEO, Tim Martin, explained that a firm timetable and specific site list for the deployment of broadband to currently unserved rural areas within Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties have not been finalized, but plans are underway.
“We ask for people’s patience and their support,” Martin said, “because this is not a luxury, but a necessity.”
Carroll EMC, which was originally called the Carroll Rural Electric Association, was one of the original pioneers in rural electrification in rural Georgia when it was established in 1937 in Carroll and Heard counties under the leadership of the late Judge Robert D. Tisinger. From the original 117 miles of service lines 84 years ago, the member-owned cooperative now serves 5,500 miles of service lines with approximately 52,000 meters, 94% being residential and 6% commercial and industrial accounts.
The electric cooperative’s service area covers approximately 1,100 square miles in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Troup and Floyd counties in western Georgia. Carroll EMC currently covers approximately 5,457 miles of line with 25 distribution substations and distributes more than 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.
