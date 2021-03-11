Bremen City Schools staff will soon be receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines en masse.
Superintendent David Hicks told Board of Education members at their work session last Friday that the system was working with Tanner Health System to schedule the shots. About 105 of the 250 staff members are scheduled to receive their vaccines through a special clinic at Mill Town Music Hall. A few had pulled out after signing up because they were able to get their vaccines elsewhere, Hicks said.
The first shots are scheduled for March 17 and the second are scheduled for April 14, both Wednesdays, he said. The appointment times had not been set by their work session, Hicks added.
“It’s going to be an interesting two days,” Hicks said. “Our people are going to be in and out of the buildings.”
The appointments will be staggered so that not all teachers at a certain grade level will be gone at the same time and administrators will be helping in classrooms to help smooth the process for students.
The school system had requested the clinics be held on Fridays in light of reported possible side-effects of the vaccines, particularly with the second vaccine, but it wasn’t possible, Hicks said.
“I’ve seen a 24-hour issue,” board member Brandall Lovvorn, owner of Lovvorn Pharmacy, said of the complaints of side-effects.
But other board members said some of their family members, particularly older family members, had experienced longer lasting effects.
“We’re dealing with younger people, though,” Lovvorn said. “So I don’t think that it should be as big as an issue.”
That’s what the system is hoping, Hicks said.
There is no direct cost to the school system for the immunizations, he said. The staff will be receiving the Moderna vaccines, Hicks said.
In other business
• heard that the school system has started the accreditation process.
• recognized the students involved in the One-Act Play, who won a state championship recently.
• accepted the retirement of Susan Marmann, a teacher at Bremen Academy, at the end of fiscal year 2021.
• approved maternity leave for Bremen Middle School teacher Katie Jones.
• approved hiring Aimee Ragsdale as long-term substitute at Bremen Middle School.
• approved hiring Jeremy Brown and Jon Syrbe as substitute teachers.
• approved fundraising requests including the system’s 5-K Fun Run on April 17, Bremen High School Student Council’s Buttered Udder Ice Cream sales and Jones Elementary School and Bremen Academy Student Councils’ cookie dough sales.
