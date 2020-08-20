Some Bremen residents will get relief on their property taxes this year after city council members approved a lower millage rate for both Haralson and Carroll County residents within the city limits.
Residents in the Haralson County portion of Bremen will pay 5.816 mills per $1,000 of taxable property, down from 6.133 mills last year. Residents in the Carroll County portion of the city will pay 8.417 mills per $1,000 of appraised property, down from 8.528.
“This is a true net reduction,” said City Manager Perry Hicks.
As property tax digests increase, the state of Georgia requires tax levying bodies to calculate the millage rate that would bring in the same amount of money as that body received last year. That rate is called the rollback rate.
The millage rates recommended by the city administrators will bring in no increase from property owners in the Haralson County portion of the city and will bring in .08% less from property owners in the Carroll County portion of the city.
“If your appraisal went up, then most likely your taxes will still be somewhat more than the preceding year,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell. “We have no control over appraisals.”
In other business, council members:
• approved two zoning changes for properties on Pacific Avenue. The property owners requested the properties be zoned M-1, light industrial, in keeping with the rest of the properties in the immediate area. Representatives of both owners said the use of the properties won’t change as a result of the rezoning. The rezonings were both recommended by the city’s Planning Commission.
• adopted state minimum standard codes and amendments including building codes, fire codes, electric code, swimming pool and spa codes.
• approved a quit claim deed for property south of Goody’s. Attorney Sam Price said the property was never formally accepted by the city and the development plan for the property has changed. The quit claim deed simply says that the city has no interest in the property and the deed on record was one the city had no knowledge of before it was brought to the city by the developers.
• changed the date of the next meeting to Sept. 28, to avoid conflicting with a program about sex trafficking on Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.