A Bowdon couple is proposing an event center on Smithfield Road where they plan to rent out their barn for weddings and special events.
Jacklyn and Kurt Ross submitted a conditional use permit application on Jan. 19 to the Carroll County Department of Community Development. The barn sits on 63 acres of agricultural land at 5316 Smithfield Road, according to their application.
The Carroll County Planning Commission is expected to consider the application during their next meeting on Tuesday.
The county commission has the final say on any zoning requests, and that panel is expected to consider it during its March 2 meeting.
“The event center will provide a place for people to gather for special events in a quiet, peaceful atmosphere that’s away from city traffic,” the application said.
However, the couple said in their permit application that the facility would “slightly increase” traffic as guests arrive to the barn and leave after events. Parking will be on the premises next to the barn, and the facility would not affect adjacent properties. Restroom facilities will also be located next to the barn, the application said.
Special events facilities are a conditional use within any agricultural district of the county, according to the county’s zoning ordinance. These are limited to either a small, medium or large facility.
