Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Impact of pandemic on seasonal flu unknown, experts say
- Virus transmission data down for Carroll
- Tyler Paul Smith running for House District 18 for first time
- Pat Rhudy seeking House District 18 seat for fifth time
- BLOOD DRIVE
- UWG alumna wins lifetime achievement award for work in museums
- In 1948, folks lined up for land for the new Lake Carroll
- New leadership, programs at Haralson Behavioral Health
Most Popular
Articles
- Four Carrollton athletes commit to UGA
- Burglary case has connections to meth trafficking arrests
- Carrollton officials discuss changes to nuisance ordinance, uncut grass
- Virus cases down 5% in Carroll; ER cases rise
- Man killed after vehicle leaves roadway
- Phillip Wren
- Bruce Banister
- Man found with suspected bomb in traffic stop
- Melanie Knight
- Douglas plans to resume grand jury proceedings; social distancing, masks part of safety plans (copy)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.