Big BRAG comes to Carrollton

The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) will be stopping over in Carrollton on June 8-9.
BRAG is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to providing affordable, family-oriented bicycle tours in and across the state of Georgia.
BRAG’s main event is the week-long summer ride “Big BRAG,” a bicycle tour that covers about 60 miles a day. Cyclists typically spend seven days pedaling across Georgia on a different back-roads route each year.
“On BRAG, cyclists discover Georgia on two wheels, proving a unique perspective on the state’s diverse landscape and small towns,” said BRAG’s Executive Director, Franklin Johnson.
This year, their check point will be at Carrollton High School. Riders have the option to either ride a single day for $60 or the full week for $380.
“BRAG’s rides are just that — rides, not races — for young and old, beginners and experts, and everyone in between,” said Johnson. “Parents have pulled their toddlers in trailers before, and we’ve had a 90-year-old participant complete BRAG.”
Although the nation is still in the midst of a pandemic, the BRAG spirit keeps many riders coming back year after year to make BRAG a favorite vacation. BRAG has already successfully hosted two events this year and is building the crowds back up.
“Vaccinations are on the rise, cases are falling, and now is the appropriate time to get riding outdoors again,” said Johnson. “In the early 2000’s, BRAG attracted over 3,000 riders a year. We are building back up to that and expect over 1,200 riders this year.”
Aside from the epic cycle routes, BRAG is also popular for showcasing the best of Georgia in regards to food, beverages and sites.
According to the BRAG website, “Carrollton is a flourishing community with so much to do.” Therefore, they will be biking the GreenBelt and exploring some of the local shops, restaurants, and galleries of historic downtown.
“There’s nothing like toasting to the day’s long ride at the BRAG after-ride parties each afternoon,” said Johnson.
