An Auburn developer is proposing a nearly $20 million apartment complex with almost 100 units near downtown Carrollton, across from the Courtyard Marriott hotel on Johnson Avenue.
Howard Weissinger, the developer, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that his proposed development, The District at Carrollton Square, is planned for a 3.55-acre site near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Cliff Street.
If approved by city officials, the complex would contain 82 two-bedroom apartments and 17 one-bedroom apartments, and Weissinger said the project is expected to cost between $18 to $20 million.
Weissinger submitted an application in November to rezone the land from C-1, which is the central business district, to mixed use planned development. He planned to combine and rezone seven parcels for his development, according to minutes of the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday night.
But the proposal was unanimously tabled to a later date by five members of the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission during that meeting.
The P&Z commission recommends approval or denial of the project, but the city council has final say on whether the developer can move forward.
If the Carrollton City Council approves the project, Weissinger expects construction to begin in mid-2021 and take about a year to complete.
These apartments are geared toward young professionals, college professors, college assistants and empty-nesters, Weissinger said. The development will have a building that is four stories tall near Reese Street and another building that is five stories high on Johnson Avenue.
He added the potential project would take on the appearance of the New Orleans French Quarter as well as the city’s downtown buildings. The planned amenities of each apartment range from stainless steel appliances to a private balcony or patio.
The complex would also include fitness and business centers, a dog park and swimming pool, according to Weissinger’s proposal documents.
“In addition to the residential units, there will be roughly 2,700 square feet of commercial space located on the corner of Johnson and Cliff Streets,” Weissinger’s proposal said. “Our hope is to find a couple of businesses to come in that will be beneficial to not only our residents but to also be an extension of the downtown business district.”
Weissinger has built three multi-family developments since 1997 in Troy, Alabama, Statesboro, Georgia and Auburn, Alabama, according to his proposal. His family also has a management company that controls their properties, and he oversees the management.
The proposed density is 28 acres per unit, and a parking lot with 219 spaces will serve the development, according to a Dec. 8 memo by Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“The brick used on the ground level and parapet walls will match much of the old red brick in the original downtown Carrollton structures,” he said. “The mix of traditional lap siding and panel design will provide a nice contrast with earth tone finishes. The interior of each apartment home is as contemporary in design as the exterior is traditional.”
LRK, Inc., a Memphis-based architectural firm, designed the development, Weissinger said. He has not determined the cost to rent either the one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments.
“The District at Carrollton Square will be a desired addition to downtown Carrollton in that it will bring ‘permanent’ living to the downtown area,” Weissinger said in an email to the newspaper. “Rather than downtown being a destination for dining, shopping, business and events, the District will allow its residents the ability to walk out their door to access and enjoy what most citizens of Carrollton have to drive to.”
