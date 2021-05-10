By Staff Reports
The Carrollton Fair enjoyed its largest opening-weekend attendance ever on Friday.
In fact, according to a release issued Monday by fair organizers, the opening was one of the largest community gatherings in Carrollton in 15 months.
“You can feel the excitement in the air. Folks are ready to have fun,” said Carrollton Fair co-owner Landon Linton. “We noticed an increase in early ticket sales and heightened interest on social media, so our team is well prepared for the volume — being mindful, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure all of our patrons and staff have a happy and healthy week.”
Linton estimates more than 9,000 were in attendance, and concession operators reported an excellent day as patrons consumed fair foods from the traditional to the newly invented.
“It’s just great to be back in Carroll County,” said Linton. “I hope everyone enjoys themselves and we can all have a good time.”
The Carrollton Fair 2021 continues through Saturday, May 15, and is located at 1625 Bankhead Highway. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, and 4 -11 p.m. Saturday.
The Fair integrates food, new rides, a petting zoo, an escape show and more, while also providing a positive, lasting impact on the Carroll County community. To show that support, Fair officials pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to Keep Carrollton Beautiful, Carroll County Humane Society, and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, all local non-profit organizations.
Each nonprofit has its own Deal Day coming up, including today’s (May 11) “$2 Tuesday” for the Humane Society. Bring in a can or bag of pet food, a leash, or a new pet toy for donation to receive admission for $2 and $15 in unlimited ride wristbands. (1 item minimum per person, per discount)
Wednesday is Wild Child Wednesday where children 11 and under get in free.
Thursday is “Thrifty Thursday” for Mental Health Advocates. On this day, admission will be discounted from $8 to $5, and ride wristbands drop from $25 to $15.
Friday, May 14, is “Keep Carrollton Beautiful Friday.” Bring in a pair of used shoes (wearable or not, no flip-flops) to donate and receive a $5-off wristband coupon at the entry gate. The shoes are recycled or donated to those in need. (one coupon per pair of shoes. Coupons/handbills can’t be combined)
The Carrollton Fair is produced by Southern Expo, which has hosted this event annually since 2017 to provide entertainment for every family in the community.
For more information, visit CarrolltonFair.com.
