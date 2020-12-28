Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton is seeing high numbers of COVID-19 patients even as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine roll into the health system.
The health system reported that just days before Christmas, healthcare givers were seeing high levels of COVID-19 patients, with the Carrollton hospital having the highest hospitalization rates of the four medical centers within its system.
As of Dec. 23, 26% of the beds in Tanner Medical Center Carrollton had COVID-19 patients, one of the highest percentages the facility has seen during the pandemic. This amounts to 47 patients of 181 total licensed beds.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were 20 patients of 145 total licensed beds or 13.8%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has five of its 25 licensed beds or 20%. Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Tanner Health System reported that among the tests its caregivers have administered, there was a 15.93% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the county wide positive rate for the last two weeks was 17.3%
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 5,141 cases in Carroll County as of Dec. 28, with 490 of those cases occurring within the last two weeks. There have been 95 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, as reported by DPH.
Georgia DPH also reports that Carroll County remains on the list of counties with high transmission indicators. The county has been on this list since October.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
On Dec. 22, Tanner Health System received its Christmas gift early — 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. These doses went to hospitals in Carrollton and Villa Rica, and the health system has administered 748 doses to staff.
Vaccinations are now open to any hospital employee who wants them.
Tanner has also received an additional 1,000 doses, this round coming from biotechnology firm Moderna. This week, Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee will receive the vaccine.
“Widespread vaccination is how we get past this pandemic,” said Laura Larson, MD, a board-certified infectious disease specialist, chair of the Carroll County Board of Health and medical director of infection prevention at Tanner. “The more people who take this vaccine, the safer we’ll all be.”
These two vaccines were recently given emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and so far approximately a quarter of the staff has taken it. Tanner cannot mandate that their staff take it, but so far, those who have include frontline clinical staff, environmental services workers, security staff and others.
“Tanner looks forward to opening vaccination to anyone in the region who wants it,” said a press release from the health system.
There is no virus in the vaccines, however, when the mRNA vaccines are administered in the muscle of the upper arm, it produces a “spikey protein” and the vaccine subsequently teaches the body how to fight the virus.
“The protein makes the coronavirus so virulent, so when the body encounters the virus again, it’s prepared to take the virus apart and prevent it from reproducing. There is no virus in the vaccine,” said the health system.
The vaccine achieves about 70% effectiveness after the first dose and 95% effectiveness after the second dose, administered 21 days later.
“Almost everyone should receive this vaccine,” said Dr. Larson. “Unless it’s contraindicated, get vaccinated. This is how we move forward.”
