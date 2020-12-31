On September 24, a train crashed into a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in downtown Villa Rica. If the image of a literal train wreck is not a metaphor for 2020, few other things might fit the bill. No one was injured, by the way.
While the coronavirus captured most of the headlines during the year, there were other news stories that occurred during the tumultuous year of 2020.
Many events that took place outside west Georgia managed to touch the lives of people who live within Carroll County. Among those were political events, such as the primary and general election season, and the ongoing debate about racial justice.
But most of the year’s top stories covered by the Times-Georgian were local events. The following is not a complete list; only some of those that we found generated the most headlines during the year.
Political changes
The COVID pandemic played havoc with the state’s political process in 2020, and the results of the November elections placed Carroll County and the rest of Georgia in the national pollical spotlight.
As the pandemic began to spread in March, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger moved the scheduled March 24 Presidential Preference Primary to May 19, merging it with the already scheduled state primary. But when Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state’s public health emergency, Raffensperger again delayed both primaries to June 9.
In the meantime, Raffensperger expanded the absentee ballot process so that people could vote without worry of coming to a crowded polling place in the middle of a pandemic. The result was a larger-than-normal turnout for the election.
In city elections, Jacqulene Elaine Bridges was elected in June to serve on the Carrollton City Council Ward 1 seat earlier vacated by Gerald Byrd.
Incumbent Ernest Reynolds survived two challengers to return to the county Board of Commissioners as District 5 representative. Other seats on the commission, including that of Chairman Michelle Morgan, were unopposed.
On the county school board, Rob Cleveland lost his race for the District 1 seat to Dr. Bernice Brooks, and District 3 incumbent Dr. Robert Pinckney was unseated by Kelly Miller. Clayton Kierbow survived a challenge for his District 4 seat, and Bart Cater was re-elected to represent District 6.
The ESPLOST — a one-cent sales tax used to fund capital projects for county and city schools — was approved by 64% of the voters.
In the race for State Court judge, attorneys Erica Tisinger and Met Lane were the top vote-getters. But because neither won more than 50% of the vote, they met again in a runoff on Aug. 11. Tisinger won that race, becoming the first woman to preside over the State Court and succeeding former Judge Robert Sullivan.
In state legislative races, Cason Hightower and Tyler Paul Smith failed to receive enough votes to claim the Republican nomination in the House District 18 race, so both headed to the August runoff, which Smith won. Smith also defeated the Democratic challenger in the general election, and so won the right to go to the Gold Dome later this month.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan easily won the Republican nomination for Senate District 30, setting the stage in November for a challenge by Democrat Montenia Edwards, who won her party’s nomination in the August runoff. Dugan later won re-election in the November general election.
It was the Nov. 3 election where things got interesting. In an unusual turn of events, both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats were up for grabs, with incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler facing opponents. However, when the votes were counted, none of the candidates were clear winners.
That set the stage for next week’s runoff election, in which Perdue, the Republican candidate, will face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler, also a Republican, will be opposed by the top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock. At stake will be control of the upper chamber of Congress, because if both Democrats win, the Senate will be equally split between both parties, leaving it to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote in party-line issues.
As a backdrop to that Senate race, however, there was the narrow victory in the state of President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. The closeness of that race — 11,779 votes — prompted challenges by the Trump campaign and sparked a civil war among the state’s highest-ranking Republicans that has included unproven claims of fraudulent voting.
With the high stakes of the Senate race and the feud among GOP leaders, the Jan. 5 runoff has captured the attention of the entire national political world. Carroll County voters will play a role.
Business as unusual
For many businesses, the year of COVID meant coping with the negative effects of the economic downturn the pandemic brought. But at least one business had another issue to deal with.
Southwire confirmed in January that it had been hit by a ransomware attack the previous month, which for some days disrupted parts of its operations. The $6 billion company, one of west Georgia’s largest employers, struck back against the hackers with a lawsuit and refusing to pay their demand, which amounted to $6 million in electronic currency.
In February, Superior Recreational Products literally rose from the ashes, as it opened a new manufacturing facility to replace a building destroyed by a spectacular fire on July 5, 2018. Since the blaze, the company had relocated parts of its business to other facilities across the city.
The company also did its part in fighting the coronavirus by taking up a call to make masks for healthcare workers at Tanner Medical Center. In fact, several other businesses — as well as a network of seamstresses — took up the same challenge to produce masks that helped medical staff extend their limited supply of more virus-resistant protective gear.
Also in February, the former Colorado Premium Foods plant in Carrollton was acquired by Illinois-based meat producer Ed Miniat, LLC. The plant had been put on the market in November 2019.
Agriculture and small businesses have always been the backbone of the west Georgia economy, and in 2020 both sectors got a little closer to the broadband access needed to operate in the 21st century.
In June, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative announced a partnership with Bremen-based telecom provider SyncGlobal to bring broadband to the rural parts of Carroll County. The project benefitted from legislation that allowed EMCs to provide internet service and from a rural broadband funding iinitiative sponsored by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
According to the partners’ timetable, farms and businesses at the extreme southern part of Carroll County could receive their access later this month. Later in the year, the service may expand to other rural neighborhoods.
The Kelly era begins at UWG
Dr. Brendan Kelly, former chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate, made his debut as the new president of the University of West Georgia. It was, to say the least, an interesting first year.
Not only did Kelly have to deal with a budget crisis that he inherited, but he also had to cope with further cuts to the university imposed by the state General Assembly. Then there was the coronavirus, which forced the campus to close, and required administrators to map a plan for returning students safely to campus — while deciding how much of their education should be in person or online.
While Kelly enjoyed the support of many students and the state university system, he was not popular with some members of the faculty who felt they were being left out of policy decisions affecting their departments and students.
In October, the Faculty Senate considered a petition requesting a vote of no confidence in Kelly’s leadership, an unusual move that the potential of leading to his removal. The full senate endorsed the petition and a majority of the faculty later approved the no-confidence measure in November. However, with the support of the university system, Kelly is poised to continue his administration of the university through 2021.
Murder of Barbara Gibson
Of the several homicides that took place in Carroll County, it was the shooting death of Barbara Gibson that most captivated the public’s attention in 2020.
Gibson, 83, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on May 9 — the day before Mother’s Day — inside her home on the 1900 block of Burwell-Mount Zion Road.
For months, there seemed to be no solution to the case even as Carroll County sheriff’s investigators worked behind the scenes. In July, her family made an appeal to the public, asking for anyone who might have some idea what had happened to the mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother to step forward.
On August 26, deputies arrested two people, Andrew James Conard, 37, and Amanda Rae Sperry, 29, in connection with the case. In a news conference the next day, Sheriff Terry Langley said that the couple had allegedly targeted Mrs. Gibson for robbery.
In the press statement, which was attended by a few of Gibson’s neighbors, Langley said that based on an alleged confession from one of the suspects, and other evidence, the suspects had staked out Gibson’s small brick home and planned to rob her. He said they considered her an easy target because she was an elderly widow who lived alone.
Langley said it was not known why the robbery had ended with her violent death.
The suspects remain in custody as the legal case continues.
Racial justice debate
The national debate on racial justice that escalated when George Floyd died in May during an arrest by Minneapolis police was heard in west Georgia.
In the wake of that incident, as well as similar instances elsewhere, groups of citizens spontaneously organized protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in Carrollton, Villa Rica and on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
In contrast to protests in other cities, notably Atlanta, these protests, some of which continued for weeks, were peaceful. And while there was police presence at these events, local law officers tried to show they supported the marchers’ right to protest and calls for racial justice.
But there were incidents that seemed to show there was still division along racial lines in Carroll County.
At high schools in Carrollton, Bowdon and Villa Rica, school students were disciplined after it was discovered they had posted racist videos on social media platforms. In all three instances, school administrators quickly took action — but the persistent presence of these videos in the twitterverse brought nationwide, negative attention to the county.
Carrollton City Councilman Jim Watters apologized for insensitive comments he made during a June council meeting, and for a series of posts by other people he shared on Facebook critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Those comments and posts prompted calls for the councilman to resign and criticism on social media that continued for several weeks.
Quarry controversy
When residents of Whitesburg learned in the early spring that a developer was planning to build a rock quarry north of town, they became upset.
That’s because no one had known that the 360-acre site was being considered for such a development. The residents only learned about the plan, they said, when they received a copy of the proposal from the Three Rivers Commission on June 8.
The property on which the proposed quarry sits is zoned agricultural, which under the zoning definitions in place at the time allowed mining operations. So, because a quarry was under the approved uses for agricultural land, the proposal did not go through the county planning commission or to the county commission.
But the commissioners heard the uproar from the community, who feared the impact of a quarrying operation on their homes. Even though the developer, Green Rock, LLC, had assured residents and conservationists alike that the quarry would respect their concerns, the controversy persisted, and the Chattahoochee River Keeper and Heard County commissioners joined those opposing the plan.
In August, the county commission changed its zoning definitions, moving the mining section of the agricultural zoning definition to the industrial classification. The state Environmental Protection Division has since put the plan on hold because the county Planning and Zoning office has not certified the quarry is compatible with the land use of the surrounding area.
In late November, the developer was considering a lawsuit against the county.
Deaths
Several notable people in west Georgia died during 2020. Among those were the following:
Thomas Ensley “Tommy” Greer, a prominent attorney, who died on March 1 of injuries he had sustained in an auto accident. Greer, 70, was remembered by legal colleagues and others in the community as a “master of mediation,” having put his skills as an attorney into helping people resolve disputes outside of court. He was a senior partner in the law firm of Greer Tisinger.
Grady Woodfin “Woody” Cole, an insurance executive, died on April 2. Cole, 69, began his 42-year career in the insurance industry working with his father at Carroll Realty & Insurance Company, where he later became president. He was beloved by many inside and outside the business community,
Striblen Jackson “Jack” Dorsey, a prominent member of the community of Mount Zion and its former mayor, died on April 4. Dorsey, 85, had lived in Mount Zion since 1965, and served as a city councilman in the early 70s. He served as mayor for two non-consecutive terms. He was a passionate advocate for his community, but was especially active in promoting rural transit.
Michael Parker Steed, who died on April 26, was considered a leader of the Bowdon community, having had a hand in several city organizations. He was equally well known for his skills on the guitar. Steed was behind the development of many recent city landmarks, including Copeland Hall, the Bowdon Sertoma Club and KidsPeace.
William Everett “Pete” Bridges, mayor of Tallapoosa, died on Dec. 26 after serving the longest tenure as mayor of that city. He was remembered as a man who was “always willing to listen” and hailed as a champion for Tallapoosa. Over his long tenure as mayor, Bridges had a role in many civic improvements, including the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, expansion of the local library, and the creation of the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa.
Times-Georgian writers Stephanie Allen, Michael O’Hearn and Jay Luzardo contributed reporting for this article.
