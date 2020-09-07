ATLANTA — In a letter made public on September 2, a collective of Georgia artists, independent venues and industry stakeholders directly pleaded for Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to vote in support of the “Save Our Stages Act” and “RESTART Act.”
Endorsed by industry heavyweights including Chuck Leavell, R.E.M, and Andre “3000,” this open letter to Georgia’s Senators represents one part of a multi-layered campaign to convey the critical condition of the entertainment sector and gain support for both relief acts, up for consideration when Congress reconvenes after Labor Day.
“By standing with us, you will help to ensure that Georgia’s independent venues and stages — arguably the industry hardest hit by the pandemic — receive the financial assistance needed to reopen when it’s safe to do so, and simultaneously preserve and protect the extraordinary legacy and lasting future of our homegrown music, arts and culture that will continue to make all Georgians proud”, the letter reads.
