By Staff Reports
Authorities have arrested a man nearly 11 months after the alleged domestic violence incident for which he is accused.
Deshawn Termayne Renfroe was booked into Carroll County Jail on Wednesday. Renfroe, with a current Talbot County address, was released on a $20,000 bond, and his charges include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children and two counts of battery.
According to Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix, it was on June 7, 2020, that the VRPD was notified of an incident of alleged family violence on East Wilson Street.
“The officers conducted an investigation and it was determined that the suspect, DeShawn Tremayne Renfroe, 29 years old, from Villa Rica, had been in an argument with his girlfriend,” Shaddix said in a press release. “The victim told the officers that Renfroe had become violent during the argument and punched the victim while holding her in a headlock. The victim’s 11-year-old daughter attempted to break up the fight, at which time Renfroe attacked the child. Both the victim and her daughter claimed that they were choked by Renfroe during this incident.
Renfroe, Shaddix said, reportedly poured bleach on clothing belonging to the victim and damaged a door in the home before fleeing the scene.
“Both the victim and her daughter had visible injuries from the incident,” Shaddix said. “Officers were unable to locate Renfroe. However, due to the evidence at the scene, warrants were taken for Renfroe.”
Renfroe’s charges are criminal trespass, two counts of battery-family violence (first offense), cruelty to children first degree, cruelty to children third degree and two counts of aggravated assault, according to authorities.
