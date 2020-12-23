Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Carroll had $59.8 million in SPLOST 2013 revenue
- SPLOST vote among first challenges of 2021
- No white Christmas expected in Carroll County this year
- Options for housing depends on choice of living space
- A 'perfect storm' of events leaves sisters homeless, living in a tent
- 'Pipe farms' disappearing as development resumes
- TOYS GIVEN AWAY FOR CHRISTMAS
- UWG nursing student wins $75K in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway
Most Popular
Articles
- Coach Swafford 'humbled' as VRHS field house named after him
- Carrollton man accused of sex trafficking
- Homeless population in west Georgia undercounted by state
- Tanner gets ready for vaccine delivery
- Man arrested after store robbery
- Downtown Carrollton shops being promoted as last-minute holiday shopping ideas
- Marshals arrest men wanted in Bowdon slaying
- Shelter, 'a basic human need,' an issue for Carroll County
- Front-line workers at Tanner Health System receive first doses of coronavirus vaccines
- WGTC seeks $24M for Troup project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.