West Georgians could soon see another round of assistance as Congress finalizes a $908 billion stimulus package aimed at providing relief to thousands of Americans impacted by the pandemic economy.
An economic expert with the Richards College of Business at UWG told the Times-Georgian on Monday that she hopes the stimulus checks and added unemployment benefits provide some help for those who are in need.
She did not criticize the amount of financial relief being allocated because she said certain sectors of the economy — such as the retail and restaurant industries — have been struggling during the pandemic.
The package includes $286 billion in direct economic relief for workers and families, including $120 billion in unemployment insurance and $166 billion in economic impact payments, according to a summary of the package from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
This includes direct payments of $600 to adults and children and $300 in weekly unemployment benefits for 11 weeks through March 14. That means a family of four would receive $2,400 up to a certain income, according to the summary.
But those stimulus and unemployment benefit checks are half of the amount provided in the first round of checks that went out in March, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The first round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding also lasted longer, at 16 weeks.
The payments are subject to the same income limits as last time. People who make more than $75,000 in 2019 will get less, or even nothing, depending on their full income. The threshold for married couples is $150,000.
The stimulus package also includes more than $284 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans to a variety of businesses, ranging from small businesses and nonprofits to independent restaurants. This federal program provided loans to small businesses to help cover worker wages so they would not have to lay off employees.
Dr. Hilde Patron Boenheim, the director of the Center for Business and Economics Research with the Richards College of Business at UWG, told the Times-Georgian by email that both payments have their pros and cons.
She said this is because people often spend lottery winnings in a different way than they spend their regular wages, and providing some lump sum stimulus addresses that issue to some degree.
“Hopefully the combined lump sum stimulus check and the added unemployment benefits provide the needed help to those truly in need without creating too much of a disincentive to work,” she wrote. “We don’t want already sick or severely at-risk individuals to have to risk exposure, especially when the vaccine is coming, but we also don’t want to provide a massive disincentive to work.”
She added she does not want to dismiss the new stimulus package because, she wrote, it is easier for legislators to add stimulus to the economy rather than raising taxes or cutting services.
“There are strong differences of opinion about how large the current [stimulus bill] should be, that range from nothing to more than $2 trillion, but I hesitate to use the phrase ‘too little, too late’ to describe the current $9 billion package,” she said. “Taking away stimulus usually requires increasing taxes, cutting programs, cutting budgets, targeting higher interest rates, etc., and these are often much harder to do politically, even when the economy is doing well.”
But the two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia wrote in email statements that the direct payments are not enough for working families who are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.
Jon Ossoff, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who is challenging U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the upcoming January runoff race, wrote Monday that “the need for meaningful direct payments in clear to everyone.” But he said it is “shameful” that his opponent and other Senate Republicans cut the payments in half.
On Sunday, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the top Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, wrote that Loeffler “deserves no applause for waiting nine months to pass” without relief.
Loeffler and Perdue also issued a joint statement on Monday that said the nearly $1 billion relief package is on top of the $3 trillion that has already been disbursed since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“Over $47 billion has already gone directly to Georgia’s families, farmers, front-line workers, schools, hospitals, and more is on the way,” the statement said. “We secured additional funding for the successful Paycheck Protection Program, which helped so many of our small businesses stay open and saved over 1.5 million Georgia jobs. We provided two rounds of relief checks to help everyone make ends meet.”
