Deputies arrested a convicted felon Thursday whom they said was in possession of a stolen weapon.
Daren Goodwin, 51, of Graham, Alabama, was charged by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving.
At around 3 a.m. Thursday, a deputy observing traffic on Highway 100 near Bowdon stopped a vehicle with a faulty third-brake light, according to the CCSO incident report.
The report said the deputy, after approaching the vehicle, found a woman in the driver’s seat and Goodwin in the front passenger seat. When asked for identification, the woman handed the deputy an expired driver’s license, which prompted the officer to conduct a vehicle search, according to the report.
After Goodwin and the woman stepped out of the vehicle, Goodwin reportedly told the deputy there was a pistol underneath the passenger seat. The deputy requested backup so he could retrieve the weapon from the vehicle, according to the report.
Before backup arrived, Goodwin reportedly told the deputy he did not own the gun and that he “picked it up” elsewhere. The report also said Goodwin planned on turning in the weapon to authorities.
The report said the deputy retrieved the weapon when other deputies arrived. After dispatchers were contacted about the pistol, they informed the deputy that the weapon was reported stolen from Randolph County, Alabama. Authorities arrested Goodwin and sent him to the Carroll County Jail, according to the report.
As of Friday afternoon, authorities released Goodwin upon payment of his $1,000 bond.
