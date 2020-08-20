Four more Carroll County schools have been named Nationally Certified STEM Campuses by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE.)
Bowdon Elementary School, Ithica Elementary School, Central High School, and Temple High School are the most recent Carroll County schools to earn National STEM Certification for their efforts in integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics into hands-on, real world experiences for their students.
NISE recognizes individual school campuses for their commitment to the growth and implementation of 21st-century learning and STEM strategies that transform school culture and maximize student achievement.
“Making STEM education a priority supports our district’s initiatives of encouraging students to be future-focused, have a growth mindset, and prepare to be enrolled, enlisted, or employed after graduation,” stated Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “We are proud of the great work each of these four school has accomplished and look forward to continuing to grow our premier STEM programs at all grade levels.”
The district continues to be a leader in STEM education and currently has 10 District STEM certified schools, 8 Nationally STEM certified schools, and 1 Internationally STEM certified elementary school. Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
“The National Institute for STEM Education is more than a certifying body. NISE is a support system for campuses seeking to improve their implementation of STEM practices,” said Dr. Marissa Ogando, Director of Professional Learning and Middle Schools. “It has been my pleasure to serve as the STEM Campus Coach and support these four amazing schools as they worked to craft and implement a STEM Action Plan to become an even stronger 21st-century STEM campus. This certification represents the commitment of our entire school community to provide a premier learning environment for our students.”
