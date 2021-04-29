In the four months since the release of vaccinations against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – the source of a global pandemic still in force – 25 percent of Georgians are considered fully vaccinated according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccination dashboard update released Thursday.
More than six million Georgia residents have at least one injection of the vaccine, 2,581,080 of which received enough to be considered fully vaccinated. Carroll Countians account for 35,835 of those with at least one shot, and with 18,127 fully vaccinated, that’s 15 percent of the population.
Seventeen percent (4,832) of Haralson County is registered as fully vaccinated out of 10,548 with at least one dose, and Heard County is at 12 percent full (1,357) out of 3,033 with at least one dose.
Out of these three western Georgia counties, only Haralson reported one new confirmed COVID-19 related death in the past week. Since April 22, Carroll County remains at 131 related deaths and Heard 16 while Haralson is now at 35.
The new number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also grew slowly over the past week with 43 new ones in Carroll County. That brings the overall pandemic total to 7,396. Both Haralson (1,714) and Heard (634) added six new cases each.
The state of Georgia as a whole has seen 17,534 COVID-19 related deaths and 878,827 confirmed positive tests.
At Tanner Health System, the number of confirmed COVID-19 admissions remains steady going down by one since the updated report on April 22. On Thursday, April 29, Tanner Health has 11 patients. Eight are in the Carrollton location (up from seven last week) and three (down from five) are at the Villa Rica center. There remains no COVID-19 cases at Higgins Hospital in Bremen.
