By Staff Reports
As one-third of the Georgia population is reported to have received a vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, there are still cases of related illnesses being treated locally.
Tanner Health System reported Thursday that 12 patients are in its facilities in its weekly update Thursday of confirmed COVID-19 related admissions.
That is up from eight reported on April 15, which was also an increase compared to the low of six admitted patients the system reported at the end of March. Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton has seven confirmed COVID-19 related patients (up from four last week) and Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica has five (also up from four).
Higgins Hospital in Bremen does not have any COVID-19 cases.
In Georgia, the Department of Public Health reports on its Vaccination Dashboard that 5,596,431 people — 33% of the population — have received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Of that number, 2,263,375 are considered fully vaccinated.
Carroll County residents account for 33,611 total vaccinations, which is 16% of the population, and 13%, or 14,815, are deemed fully vaccinated.
Haralson County’s total percentage is slightly higher at 17%, 9,069 with at least one dose and 4,287 considered fully vaccinated. Heard County is reported to have 2,461 vaccinated (12%) and 1,157 full (10%).
The Department of Public Health is also showing that — compared to what is happening in Georgia as a whole — Carroll County’s increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases over the past week was slight, only 18 from 7,335 to 7,353. There was one new confirmed COVID-19 related death in Carroll for a total of 131 during the course of the pandemic.
Haralson County’s number of total confirmed cases went up by 10, to 1,708 over the past week, and Heard County’s number rose by eight, to 628. Neither county had a new confirmed death.
For the state of Georgia, there are 872,396 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic more than one year ago. This represents an increase of less than 7,000 from April 15. Confirmed deaths statewide went up from 17,130 to 17,304.
