For nearly 30 years, local citizens donned tuxedos and gowns each spring to gather on starlit nights and raise funds at the Tanner Foundation’s Magnolia Ball.
But on Monday, organizers for one of Carrollton’s premier social events announced that it would permanently end following two consecutive cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement issued by the Tanner Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Tanner Health System, the two-year delay made the event “less likely to be successful as a fundraising opportunity.”
“We understand the emotional connection for not only the sponsors and guests who planned to attend the Ball, but also to everyone who has made the 30-year legacy of the Ball possible,” the Foundation’s statement said. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however due to the growing concerns with the event vendor and diminishing returns we feel retiring the Ball at this moment the best course of action.”
However, the Foundation also announced that a “Magnolia Celebration” will be held in spring 2022 at Magnolia Park in the Tanner Health Pavilion in Carrollton.
“At the celebration, and (virtually) in the months leading up to it, we will commemorate the life-saving impact of the Magnolia Ball and all who made it possible,” according to the statement. “Mrs. Mandy Jackson and Mrs. Lindsay Jennings have agreed to serve as co-chairs of the Magnolia Celebration.”
Along with a chance for Carrollton residents to socialize, the Magnolia Ball raised funds to support or expand Tanner Health Systems’ projects in cardiology services, behavioral health and addiction programs, natal ICU, orthopedics, oncology and other areas.
The statement said that the decision to retire the Ball was made by the Tanner Foundation Board of Trustees during a meeting on April 13.
The Foundation’s statement said that the Trustees “carefully monitored the ever changing conditions” during the pandemic that would make the event a successful fundraiser.
“Concerns with event vendor support and diminishing returns led to the unanimous decision,” the statement said.
Since 1991 the Magnolia Ball raised more than $11 million through the efforts of hundreds of donors, volunteers, and members of the medical community.
The Tanner Foundation will be mailing sponsors and auction donors information on how they can still support Tanner Hospice Care as planned.
For additional information, call the Tanner Foundation at 770-812-GIFT (4438).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.