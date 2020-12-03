The Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers have selected three local educators for its 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar designation.
Carrollton Elementary School teacher Tracey Cleek, Roopville Elementary School teacher Andrea Lawson, and Central Elementary School teacher Courtney Chastain have all been recognized as a GYSTC 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar.
GYSTC is a private, not-for-profit educational organization for the K-8 grade levels and its purpose is to increase interest in and enthusiasm for “STEM,” or “science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
This recognition will award the educators with a $500 grant to purchase STEM education materials for their classrooms.
“This outstanding group of educators was chosen for their thoughtful engagement with their students which, over the last year, resulted in imaginative classroom lessons that taught and supported science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education,” said GYSTC Executive Director Betsy Green.
In order to be considered for the designation, a teacher must demonstrate a passion to provide innovative and challenging STEM experiences, be a certified classroom teacher in the K-8 grades, plan to continue an active teaching status for at least two years, inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn, have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues, and can provide at least one letter of recommendation for the award.
The west Georgia region of the GYSTC serves not only the Carroll County and Carrollton City school systems, but also Oak Mountain Academy and the Douglas County, Bremen City, Haralson County, and Paulding County school systems.
Within this the west Georgia region, Paulding county also had two teachers receive the award, Jennifer Godbout and Betsy Walker.
