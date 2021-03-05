Tanner Health System will host a vaccination event Wednesday for all local school employees at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. It’s their first opportunity to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff from the Carroll County School System, the Carrollton City School System and Oak Mountain Academy are welcome to the event.
“Oak Mountain Academy staff are excited to have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and have been eagerly waiting for our window of time to open,” said OMA officials in a statement Friday afternoon. “Immediately following the governor’s press conference last Thursday (Feb. 25) our Headmaster, Patrick Yuran, began working on a distribution plan with local health officials.”
On Feb. 25, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the inclusion of teachers and educational staff members to the expanded criteria for acquiring the vaccine, which will be effective Monday.
“Since mid-January we have seen a 70% increase in doses sent to the state, allowing us to make significant headway in the current 1a population,” the governor’s office said. “Thanks to encouraging allotment updates from the federal government and anticipated increases in our allocation over the next few weeks, we feel confident in expanding Georgia’s current vaccine eligibility.”
Gov. Kemp’s announcement said the new eligible groups will include K-12 educators and school staff in the public and private schools. Pre-K and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) staff will also be eligible, according to the governor’s office.
Since the announcement, local schools have been in contact with Tanner officials to offer staff members the option of receiving the first dose of the vaccine if they so desire.
County Schools officials said they have seen an overwhelming response from their employees, which made them unable to finalize a number by press time Friday evening, according to Dr. Christi Teal, assistant superintendent of human resources for county schools. The school system is expected to have a digital learning day to adjust to its employee’s vaccine appointments.
“Having Tanner Health System’s partnership in facilitating the vaccine distribution quickly has been tremendous,” Teal said. “We are excited that our employees have the opportunity to not only protect themselves but to also take a proactive measure in protecting our students from COVID-19.”
Carrollton School System officials said they forwarded interest surveys a couple of weeks ago to the staff body in preparation for the vaccine appointment process. As of Friday morning, roughly half of the employees volunteered to receive the first dose. Carrollton school employees’ appointments are said to be in the afternoon, which will not require them to work virtually on Wednesday, according to Anna Clifton, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Clifton said they provided undecided employees information to get an appointment on their own accord. The school system will offer another opportunity for staff members when Tanner offers its next vaccine distribution event.
“We are thankful for the amazing healthcare providers within our community who have worked tirelessly to make this possible,” said an official statement from Oak Mountain Academy.
All school systems will follow up with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 31. Staff members who could not sign up for the upcoming vaccine distribution event will have another opportunity on that day.
“We are optimistic that the vaccine is another vital step to help our community return to normalcy,” Teal said.
