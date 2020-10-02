Local school officials are commending state educators’ willingness to reduce the impact of end-of-year testing.
In a normal school year, the Georgia Milestones End of Course testing accounts for 20% of a student’s final grade.
In a meeting this week, State Superintendent Richard Woods proposed to the state Board of Education that Georgia Milestones tests have their grade weights reduced from 20% to 0.01%. That vote did not pass on Thursday; instead, the board settled on a 10% reduction.
A vote next month will determine whether or not the weights are reduced to 10%. This will come after a 30 day public comment period, where an online survey will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Woods on Thursday admitted that he chose 0.01% because it was the lowest possible number he could set it to. The tests are federally required, and Woods said that because of that, they would remain.
One month ago, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos sent letters after Georgia requested testing waivers, saying that her department does not plan to grant federal testing waivers for the 2020-2021 school year. Testing waivers were granted for the 2019-2020 school year after the pandemic hit, causing schools to move to distance learning.
Woods insisted that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on local schools is severe enough that the test scores should not be “high-stakes” this school year, or count for so much of the students’ final grades.
In Carroll County, superintendents of the Carrollton City School System and Carroll County School system both support the effort to reduce the impact of testing for this school year.
In each of the public school systems, students begin their state testing in mid-October, where they will sit down for Milestone End of Court mid-month tests.
Carroll County Schools then has PSAT administration at the end of October, EOC Mid-Month Administration from Nov. 16-20, main Winter EOC tests from Dec. 7-18. When the next semester begins, there is a set of EOC Mid-Month Administrations, including retests, in mid-January, February, and March. Between April 26 — May 14 there are Georgia Milestones end of grade tests for Grades 3-8, and there are the main Spring EOC tests from May 10-21.
“We continue to support Governor Kemp and State School Superintendent Woods in their efforts to reduce state testing to minimize the impact on our students,” said Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart. “We appreciate their common-sense approach in understanding the needs of our students and teachers as we all work together to navigate through these unprecedented times.”
The city schools follow a similar timeline. At the high school, there is an EOC mock assessment at the start of January, EOC Winter tests from Jan. 11-15, EOC March mid-month tests from March 16-17, EOC mock assessment on May 5, followed by the EOC spring test May 10-14.
“We appreciate the willingness of the state Department of Education for finding ways to minimize the anxiety and pressure that can accompany high-stakes testing,” said city schools superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. “That said, our leadership team continues to be amazed at the continued hard work and dedication of our students and teachers during this exceptional school year.
“We are confident our students will perform well no matter what percentage weight is assigned to the EOC. Our first and foremost goal is to teach and support our students to fidelity in preparation for success in all subject areas, no matter what testing mandates dictate.”
