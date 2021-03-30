Reaction to new state voting legislation enacted last week has been varied, ranging from criticism to positive reviews. A local civil rights figure says there are a “few good things about the bill, but some bad ones as well.”
The law, which was swiftly signed by Gov. Brian Kemp after passage by the General Assembly, has been met with opposition everywhere from the White House to Georgia-based corporate giants like Delta Air Lines.
There have been positive comments from numerous other organizations and entities.
James Stocks, president of the Carroll County branch of the NAACP, noted that positive changes, as he sees them, include the expansion of early voting access, including an additional mandatory Saturday and formally codifying Sunday voting hours as optional.
“I also like the fact that voters will no longer have to list an excuse or reason for requesting an absentee ballot, (and there’s) an earlier deadline to complete the request allowing the processing of absentee ballots.”
However, Stocks added that there are parts of the law the he does not like.
“The shortening of the absentee ballot request, the shortening of the return deadline, and the ban on out-of-precinct voting are a few of the changes that I don’t particularly care for,” he explained.
The 96-page bill made sweeping alterations to Georgia’s absentee voting rules, adding new identification requirements, moving back the request deadline and other changes. The legislation moved forward after a record 1.3 million absentee ballots overwhelmed local elections official and worker at many voting sites across the state.were cast during the last statewide elections, including those for president and two runoff U.S. Senate votes.
Previous plans to require an excuse to vote by mail, as well as restriction on weekend voting hours, were scrapped amid mounting opposition from voting rights groups.
On a 100-75 vote along party lines, the state House approved Senate Bill 202, of which State Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) was among the sponsors. The Senate voted later to agree with the House changes 34-20 on a party-line vote as well. Gov. Brian Kemp then signed the legislation that will take effect on July 1.
“We have not received any official communications on what the new rules are and how they will be implemented,” said Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby. “If the runoff time is shortened, i.e. ‘at least one week of early voting,’ we will be requested to process more voters and absentee ballots per day than we have in the past. The budget would not change significantly; it would require more people in a shorter time frame.”
