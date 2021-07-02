The weather will be bright and sunny for all the Independence Day activities that will be taking place this weekend across west Georgia.
According to The Weather Channel, today, Saturday July 3, will be mainly sunny with a predicted high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. There is only a 6% chance of rain. Saturday night will also be clear, with temperatures heading down to 59 degrees.
On Sunday, July 4, it will be mostly the same, but a little warmer, up to 88 degrees. The low Sunday night will be 64 degrees.
If you are lucky enough to have Monday off, you will have sunshine with some clouds, with a high of 87 and a low of 66.
Fireworks shows, of course, will take place after dark. Sunset on both Saturday and Independence Day will be 8:54 p.m.
Here is a list of the major events scheduled this weekend to celebrate our nation's 245th birthday:
Saturday, July 3
10 a.m.
The People's Parade, downtown Carrollton. The parade starts at 10 a.m. with attorney Tommy Vance as grand marshal. Floats will begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. The 1.8-mile parade route begins at the Dairy Queen on South Park Street and heads north on Highway 27 before turning right on Alabama Street. The parade will continue through downtown Carrollton on Newnan Street and onto Bankhead Highway, ending at Robinson Salvage Overstock Warehouse at 620 Bankhead Highway.
In Tallapoosa at 10 a.m., a memorial service will be held at League-Lowe Park on Robinson Avenue.
11 a.m.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble performs “American Favorites” at the AMP, 119 Bradley St.
1 p.m.
The Tallapoosa July 4 parade begins on Providence Church Road.
3 p.m.
In Tallapoosa, there will be activities and vendors at Helton-Howland Park, 2853 Highway 78.
5 p.m.
The 15th annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza begins at the V-PLEX in Villa Rica, 2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, with the singing of the national anthem by Jelinda Hill. Common Rarity will begin their performance at 5:15 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m., the headlining act, Monsters of Yacht, will take the stage. The fireworks display will begin as soon as it gets dark.
After dark
Fireworks at Helton-Howland Park, 2853 Highway 78
Sunday, July 4
8:30 p.m.
The 2021 “Sounds of Liberty” concert begins at the Carrollton schools complex and builds to a fireworks display, accompanied by the sounds of everyone’s favorite patriotic melodies. The fireworks show will begin after full dark.
If you are planning to put on your own backyard fireworks shows this weekend, Carroll County authorities ask you to take appropriate safety precautions.
Also, remember that fireworks can be disturbing to some people, as well as to domestic animals and livestock. Those intending to use fireworks in their backyards should advise neighbors and be considerate of them.
