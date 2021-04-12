Local groups providing COVID shots, food and clothing

Representatives of several local organizations joined forces Sunday to assist the underserved in Carrollton, providing free COVID-19 vaccine injections, food, and clothing to scores of people.
According to LaToya Gamble of One Body-Many Members, her organization partnered with West Georgia Cardiology Associates, Tanner Medical Center, West Georgia Anesthesia Associates, the Rouse Foundation, and West Georgia Ambulance Service. Plans for another event are set for Saturday, April 17, at Iglesias Cristiana Church located at 406 Newnan Road.
Sunday’s distribution point was set up in a motel parking lot off US 27 North.
“There are a lot of people who need assistance in many ways, especially during the COVID pandemic, and we have been trying to meet as many of their needs as possible,” Gamble said. “Overall, there is just a lack of access, and that includes not having transportation or a phone. We’re just trying to help any way we can.”
Gamble and her organization have been distributing food to the needy on a monthly basis for the last six years, and Sunday’s activity provided an opportunity to offer multiple services.
“We set up in the parking lots of nine hotels in the area during the month where we have multiple stations arranged to deliver food and provide clothing and hygiene products,” she explained.
NOTE: COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing is available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue at the Carroll County Health Department located at 1004 Newnan Road. However, prior registration for an appointment is required by going to: mako.exchange/scheduler/registration.
For additional information, call 770-836-6667 and follow the prompts for information on COVID testing and vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.