With a majority of Carroll County living in a food desert, there are local organizations and efforts trying to combat the problem.
Tanner Health System, local governments, schools, churches, and nonprofits all are doing their part to help the community and provide relief to those who are considered food insecure, without ready access to nutritious food.
Tanner’s Get Healthy, Live Well program is aimed at providing resources and education; not only on healthy eating, but having a healthy lifestyle in general. One aspect of this effort is its “Food as Medicine” program.
As the name implies, this program takes a look at healthy eating and how it can help the body. Specifically designed for those suffering from illness such as diabetes or hypertension, the program targets those living in food insecurity.
With a physician’s referral, participants will learn how to eat, buy, and cook healthy. They will attend classes on managing their illness and are given boxes of free and nutritious food.
The program is available for patients who struggle to keep their blood sugar under control and have HbA1c (blood sugar) levels higher than 8.0, face food insecurity, and lack the nutrition literacy to make healthier food choices. Individuals would need to speak with their medical provider for a referral to join the program.
There are other ways the community is helping those with food insecurity.
With affordability being one barrier to clean eating, the Cotton Mill Farmers market — open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 609 Dixie St. — will not only accept SNAP and EBT benefits, but will double them so individuals can receive twice the amount of food. This program, according to the market’s website, is however suspended until April 2021.
The Carroll County Soup Kitchen is another source for those in need. Located at 345 Beulah Church Road, it is open for take-out lunch Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Most local churches offer a variety of food assistance, including the Open Hands United Christian Ministry, and the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church as a part of the Manna House Food Pantry.
Within the City of Carrollton, there are also 11 “Little Free Pantry” locations, where anyone can either take or donate non-perishable grocery items, personal hygiene products, paper products, baby items and kid-friendly items.
These locations include Courthouse Park on Newnan St.; Lake Carroll Docks on North Lakeshore Dr.; Safari Park at Spring St off Hwy 27; North Shay Hill Park on Alabama Street; West Carrollton Recreation and Catherine Hardy Lavender on Willie North Street; on E. Ward Street, just off Rome St.; the Carroll County Soup Kitchen on Beulah Church Road; New Beginnings Church of God on Newnan Road; Alabama Circle Community Center on Alabama Circle; Great Savior Baptist Church at 304 Lovvorn Road; and the Carroll County AG Center at 900 Newnan Road.
For the times when families’ children are on break and not in school, both Carrollton City School System and Carroll County School System also offer programs for their students for food distribution.
