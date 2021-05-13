Local effects of gas shortages, price spike will linger

Fuel supplies for school buses and Carroll County vehicles remain adequate despite a hiccup in the supply this week caused by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
The pipeline, which flows through west Georgia to supply airports and gas stations across the East Coast, was shut down by the company following a cyberattack last weekend.
The company restarted its operations on Wednesday, but the few days in which the pipeline was shut down caused some gas stations to run dry, or prompted runs on stations by panicked motorists hoarding fuel.
The effects of the shutdown will linger for a few more days, but for large consumers of fuel — such as local governments like those in Carroll County — officials who deal with gas and diesel supplies are just grateful that the “gas crisis” occurred when it did.
“I guess if there was (a time) for something like this to happen, it was this time of year, at least for those of us who are responsible for running the school buses,” Carroll County Schools Director of Transportation Bruce Tidaback said.
The schools will be closed for the summer soon, so almost all of the trips by athletics teams and other organizations are over for the school year. So, according to Tidaback, “things would have been a lot worse if this had happened earlier in the year.”
The last day of school for both the Carroll County Schools and Carrollton City School System is May 28.
Meanwhile, Carroll County officials have been keeping an eye on the fuel supply during the short-term outage.
“We are vigilant of the situation and thankful the pipelines are back up and running,” said Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the county Board of Commissioners. “However, we understand deliveries can still be delayed, so we are being fiscal with our usage and encouraging all departments to conserve fuel.”
Hulsey added that no emergency operations, such as those by the county fire department or sheriff’s office, have been affected. She noted that Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged residents to only buy what gas they need and not to “hoard fuel.”
Earlier this week, the potential for shortages worried officials in Haralson County.
At the Board of Education meeting last week, John Daniel, director of Transportation for Haralson County Schools, said that the system had both gas and diesel on hand. But, after communication with Region C Coalition from Colonial Pipeline that the company would be sending fuel through Greensboro, North Carolina, he feels confident that the system will be able to replenish its fuel when it needs to.
As a safeguard, Daniel said the school system is working to conserve the fuel that it does have.
“Bremen normally fills up at Haralson County, and we charge them a rate,” Daniel said. “We’ve stopped them from coming at this point. That way we hold onto some fuel.”
Bremen does not transport children to school. It uses its buses for sporting events and extracurricular activities, said Bremen Superintendent David Hicks, so the dip in fuel supply is not creating a hardship for the Bremen school system.
“We’re kind of winding down. Right now we just have a couple of ball games left, a couple of field trips. We’ll be fine,” Hicks said. “People Pleaser (service station) still has enough for us.”
In Carroll County, the 230 buses operated by the school district consume in excess of 10,000 gallons of fuel per week in covering almost every paved and unpaved road of the county’s 504 square miles, according to Shawn Bissel, coordinator of transportation.
The Carrollton City School’s transportation department maintains 40 buses that cover 31 routes within the city limits and consume about 7,000 gallons of fuel every five weeks, according to Montrell McClendon, director of transportation.
According to GasBuddy.Com, the cheapest gas in Carroll County as of 5 p.m. Thursday was $2.69 per gallon at the Stop N Shop on Newnan Road in Carrollton.
To check current gas prices in Carroll County go to the following website:
