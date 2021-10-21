The two largest education institutions in the west Georgia area are both holding events this week associated with their annual fund raising campaigns that benefit student scholarships and other endeavors.
Thursday was the 39th Annual A-Day for West Georgia celebration that is the culmination of the University of West Georgia’s fund raising drive for student scholarship funds that is held each year. Scores of volunteers carried red, white and blue balloons, representing the university’s colors, and personally presented them to UWG benefactors throughout the day.
And tomorrow night, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., West Georgia Technical College will stage its annual “Black Tie & Boots” gala on the WGTC Murphy Campus in Waco. The highly popular and nationally acclaimed country music band, Sawyer Brown, will be the featured act at the event that annually brings some of country music’s top stars in to highlight the scholarship and general support fund campaign celebration.
At the University of West Georgia, although the fund drive started a few months ago with solicitations directed to alumni, previous contributors, and other entities, the colorful door-to-door campaign held Thursday became a tradition many years ago and has continued since the first “A Day for West Georgia” in 1982.
Millions of dollars have been raised during the past four decades. According to the 2021 volunteer chairman, Kevin Bush, approximately $700,000 had been contributed in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s event.
“We hope to hit a million or more this year,” said Bush, who holds two degrees from UWG.
Last night, a celebratory social was held at the new Richards College of Business on campus to thank volunteers and announce the results of the 2021 fund drive.
West Georgia Technical College cancelled its 2020 “Black Tie and Boots” because of the advent of the COVID pandemic, but college officials and supporters are excited that the event is returning Saturday night.
As noted in the promotional material, “We have all missed being together, so let’s get dressed up and put on our dancing shoes. We’ll take care of dinner and drinks — you prepare to kick up your heels for a great night.”
Country and western attire, as well as a few formal outfits, are usually seen on the dance floor.
And of course, boots.
