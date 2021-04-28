A local artist will see her lifelong dream become a reality Saturday when she opens her own studio.

What better time to embark on her journey than when thousands of people are expected to flood downtown Carrollton for the annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival that will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I’m so excited! It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little child,” Hannah Griffin said Wednesday while preparing for her studio opening.

Hannah Griffin Art Studio + Gallery is located at 112 Alabama St., just off Adamson Square.

A 2008 graduate of Carrollton High School, Griffin earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of West Georgia in 2014. She lived in Atlanta for six years working as a nanny and painting before returning to Carrollton to start her journey of owning her own business, doing commissioned paintings, and possibly teaching lessons to young art enthusiasts.

“I believe it is God’s calling for me to do these things,” she said.

Griffin gives credit to her parents, Wes and Joy Griffin, also Carrollton natives, as well to her high school art teacher, Julie Cook, college professors, and artist Steve Penley.

“Mr. Penley offered a lot of encouragement and told me that painting was something that I could make a living at,” she said.

Griffin said that she began painting watercolors when she was 7 years old, about the same time that she became interested in the works of the late Bob Ross, the artist who hosted a popular show on PBS, “The Joy of Painting.”

“I suppose my style of painting would be a combination of realism and impressionism,” Griffin explained. “Guess you could say that I love to see the brushstrokes.”

Opening an art studio will not only provide an opportunity to display and sell her artwork, according to Griffin, but she also sees it as a chance to provide space for other local artists to display their works. And then there is teaching art.

“I’m not going to start providing art instruction right away, but it is definitely something that has been on my mind,” Griffin noted.

The location of her dream is special as well.

“My mother told me she came here often when it was Bennett’s Dress Shop several years ago. Guess that kinda makes it special too,” she said.