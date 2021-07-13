Lions Club told about Family Connection

Gyla Gonzales of the Carroll County Family Connection spoke to the Carrollton Lions Club on July 8.
The CCFC is part of a statewide initiative that cultivates public and private collaboration of many resources at the local level. In 1991, Carrollton was one of about 10 initial sites in Georgia chosen to develop a connective program for public services.
Much of the emphasis now is on mental health. A Youth Mental Health Task Force was formed that works with local schools to provide youth peer support, resources, awareness and education. More information can be found at www.carroll.gafcp.org.
