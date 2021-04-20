Special to The Times-Georgian
District 18 L Lions Gov. Tom Jackson presented awards to district convention co-chairs Karen Wild of the Carrollton Lions Club and Gina Brandenburg of the Villa Rica Golden City Lions Club. The International President’s Certificates of Appreciation were presented by Jackson at the District L Convention held at the Center for the Arts in Carrollton.
The International Presidents Awards are the fourth highest in Lions International and are reserved for District Governors to award recipients based on outstanding service to their respective districts during the current club year.
Additional Presidential certificates presented by Jackson were to Region Chair Dennis Chapman, Past Governor David Crawford, and Lillian Pickens, all of the Alpharetta Lions Club for their exemplary service to the District this year.
District 18 L is composed of approximately 50 Lions Clubs in northwest Georgia. Jackson, of the Carrollton Lions Club, is serving as the 2020-21 District Governor. He secured a Diabetes Grant from the Lions International Foundation to provide low cost screening and education for the community to be held in conjunction with the District Convention in Carrollton.
Also included in the convention were a Strides for Diabetes Walk for attendees and guests around the Marriott, Arts Center and downtown square. Participants received a t-shirt and had a diabetes-friendly breakfast on completion.
Among the convention speakers was Wes Gifford from the Atlanta Lions Club, which is celebrating its centennial this year. Local speakers were Sara Claudia Tillman of Carrollton speaking on her journey since becoming blind. University of West Georgia speakers on diabetes education, nutrition, and fitness were Jamie Brandenburg, Melissa Brillhart and Chrissy Knoll. The Wolf Wellness Lab of the University of West Georgia partnered with District L Lions to conduct the diabetes screening, cholesterol, and triglycerides testing.
Jackson states, “Karen Wild, Gina Brandenburg, University nursing students, and volunteers who helped with our diabetes screening and education event did an outstanding job and are to be commended. Through their efforts and those of the Arts Center staff and others, our convention and diabetes event were both a success.”
