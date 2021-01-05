After a 300-year-old red oak tree fell at Banning Mills, the resort’s owners decided to repurpose it in a unique way.
After standing for three centuries, a 90 to 100 foot tall red oak tree fell during a storm in 2020. Yet the tree will live on, said co-owner Donna Holder, and will do so by telling the history of the site.
The tree had a large canopy providing an abundance of shade, and was referred to as the Village Oak when it stood in the middle of the former mill village complex located near Whitesburg.
“It was really one of the Old Mill Village trees and it sat in the middle of a bunch of old mill houses back in the 1800s,” said Holder. “[It] was kind of like the tree that people would go and sit and picnic under and get shade for their homes,” said Holder.
So rather than let the fallen tree decay, they decided to both preserve the tree and provide facts and history on the area for visitors to learn about.
The Legacy Tree --23 feet in circumference — was carved by a man named James Denkins and now displays a visual timeline of the Banning Mills area, starting with the Creek Indians and ending with today’s adventure park, with its famous zip line attraction.
Various Native American populations lived in the Snake Creek Gorge and Banning Mills area, including the Mississippian Indians. After their decline, the Muscogee, or Creek people, settled in the area and remained there until their forced removal in the early 1800s.
A grist mill is also included on the trunk and it represents the first mills of the area. The paper and pulp mill first constructed in the 1800’s can also be seen on the tree. It stayed in operation until 1970.
Banning Mills is also home to a large conservation site, and the Legacy Tree reflects the local nature of the area, with magnolia, dogwood flowers, oaks, pine trees, a bald eagle and white tailed deer all carved into the trunk.
As the mills faded away, the area was left unoccupied for years. That is, until the Holders purchased the property, creating what now stands today as “Historic Banning Mills.”
At the end of the Legacy Tree, viewers can see special bridges, sky trails, and zip lines, which is now one of the main attractions at the site, allowing visitors to see the beauty of the nature surrounding the area from tree-top height.
