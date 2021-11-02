Brett Ledbetter, incumbent running for City Council Ward 2 seat, has defeated Brent Harris, family physician, by 71% in the 2021 Election.
Ledbetter received 439 votes, while Harris received 182.
Ledbetter was born in Carrollton. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1975, and attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia.
Ledbetter was elected to the Carrollton City Council in November of 2019 to fill the remainder of former council member Rory Wojcik’s term.
Ledbetter’s current term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Ledbetter operates Ledbetter Construction (licensed contractors in Georgia and Alabama). Additionally, Ledbetter holds a Georgia Real Estate Broker’s license.
Ledbetter said that although he has been in office for 2 years, he feels better prepared to make tough decisions that will affect the community.
“I’ll have to admit, that I have not always been the best listener,” said Ledbetter. “Having run my own business for over 40 years, I have been used to being in charge and having to make all the hard decisions myself.
“Learning to work with other people and valuing their input in order to reach the best decision for our community, is not always easy.”
Ledbetter said if he had to put a label on why he was running again, it would be to finish what he has already started.
“Working with Mayor Cason, along with the other 3 councilmen and the city staff, has been a pleasure,” said Ledbetter.
“We haven’t always had the most pleasant circumstances to work in, with The COVID 19 Pandemic and all the challenges that it has brought, but we have worked as a team and been able to accomplish a lot.”
