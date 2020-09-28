A former Tanner doctor has filed a legal complaint against the Carrollton medical center, but Tanner officials say her allegations of gender discrimination are false.
Dr. Anna Harris was a former radiation oncologist at Tanner Medical Center and claims in a lawsuit filed Sept. 18 that she faced gender bias while employed at Tanner.
Specifically, Harris contends she was passed up for a job promotion as head of the Radiation Oncology Department because she is a woman, and she alleges that officials told her that they were seeking a man to fill the role.
Harris is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the alleged action “that has caused her loss of employment advancement and opportunities; loss of pay and benefits including lost insurance coverage as well as extreme stress, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, and damage to her reputation.”
The complaint continues to say that the physician recruiter and Chief Nursing Officer both informed Harris that Tanner wanted “an older male” to be the director and the Chief Nursing Officer additionally told Harris “that is why we need a male, to keep the radiation therapists in line.”
A statement from Tanner officials said that they are aware of the complaint and said that “these allegations are without merit.”
Harris was employed at Tanner from July 2012 until May 2020, after issuing her resignation on Jan. 30, 2020. The previous director resigned on Jan. 15 from his position and the resignation became effective Jan. 17, according to the complaint.
Harris alleges that “during the first part of 2020, [Harris] reached out several times to [Tanner’s] CEO, and his subordinates, about the Director Position.”
Harris’s complaint said that, without a director, the department was mismanaged and she subsequently sent an “ ‘unofficial’ resignation letter” to the Chief Administrative Officer in an attempt to trigger negotiations for the director position.
Harris also claimed that she was told her resignation letter was “invalid” and Harris continued her employment at Tanner.
The complaint continues to say that in March, after complaining to management about “the gross negligence of the locum tenens [temporary leadership] physicians” in the department, her resignation was accepted the same day of her complaint, “in retaliation for her legitimate complaints.”
During an exit interview in May with CEO Loy Howard, the Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer, Harris claims that it was not denied that Tanner was seeking a man to head the post.
But in their statement, Tanner officials say that allegation is incorrect and the hospital’s leadership strongly disagreed with Harris on this point during her exit interview. Tanner also continued to deny all of the other allegations made.
Tanner claimed that Harris never directly approached Tanner about becoming medical director and said that it wasn’t until late April when her attorney raised her interest in the job.
Until her departure in May, Tanner also said officials offered Harris the opportunity to continue working at the cancer center on multiple occasions, but Harris rejected those offers. Instead, the officials said, Harris pursued the creation of her own outpatient cancer center, which Tanner said she announced on Feb. 14.
Addressing the complaint of mismanagement and inadequate care during the time the department did not have a director, Tanner also denied the claim, citing various accreditations, and said that they “are proud of the legacy of quality and safety at the cancer center. Allegations made in the complaint to the contrary are simply false.”
“Tanner has a long history of women in leadership across the health system — including the current leader of Tanner’s medical staff — and the allegations in this complaint are outright false,” said the statement. “We will vigorously defend ourselves against these claims.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.