Law enforcement is still on the hunt for two men authorities believe are connected with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Bowdon.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 22, Christopher Parker was found shot to death and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for suspects in the slaying.
The suspects were identified as Cameron Allen, 18, and Jadarakis “JD” Caldwell, 18, and investigators hope that the suspects will turn themselves in and provide their side of the story.
Deputies at the sheriff’s office are being assisted by other agencies, according to a social media post. Deputies said they will also seek prosecution for any individuals found to be harboring the suspects.
The two are considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach them, and if an individual sees them, they should call 911 immediately.
Law enforcement asks that individuals contact Investigator Jeremy McCormick with any information leading to the capture of these individuals at 770-830-5916 or by email at jmccormick@carrollsheriff.com.
One suspect, 20-year-old Odarian Bailey, has already been located and is facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, and malice murder.
On the morning of Nov. 22, deputies responded to a call at the request of the Bowdon Police Department regarding a homicide investigation at the 300 block of Angela Drive.
Witness statements said that there was a party going on at the residence, and shots had been fired between a group of individuals outside. Parker was found dead from gunfire.
The suspect’s vehicle was found by law enforcement with the suspects inside, and a traffic stop was attempted, when the two suspects fled. The driver, Bailey, was arrested during the traffic stop, and a perimeter was set up to find the other suspects, but they were not located.
A Celebration of Life services for Parker was held on Tuesday Dec, 1 at Bowdon High School Gym.
