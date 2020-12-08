Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently looking for a man wanted from Heard County for an alleged shooting in November.
A man named Tommy Hill is wanted by deputies in Coweta County after they responded to a dispute on Dec. 7.
At 4 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a location where Hill was identified as being on scene, with 911 dispatchers telling deputies that Hill had active warrants out of Heard County for a November incident.
Lt. Dan Boswell with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hill has warrants for aggravated assault due to an incident that occurred last week.
During this incident, Hill is alleged to have shot a Heard County man in his 40s, whose injuries required him to go to the hospital.
When Coweta deputies arrived on Monday to the dispute call, Hill was not located, however a search of the area uncovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from Carroll County.
Later, deputies said they encountered Hill walking on a path in the woods, and Hill allegedly fired at least one shot at law enforcement, then ran away, according to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
While a perimeter was set up, Hill was not located, and he remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement urges the public to not approach him.
If someone sees Hill or knows his location, they are asked to contact 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office 770-253-1502 ex 8275.
“Right now, we’re just looking for him,” said Boswell. “We’d like him to turn himself in.”
