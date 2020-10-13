Those who steal political campaign signs will face prosecution if caught, law enforcement said Tuesday.
In recent weeks, there have been several reported instances of political signs being disturbed or stolen from the lawns of Carroll County residents. in most cases, the signs have been for presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, but signs supporting the Trump-Pence ticket have also been taken.
This week, Pat Rhudy, Chair of the Carroll County Democratic Party and candidate for state representative for District 18, wrote a letter to local law enforcement agencies, calling for a statement in the recent theft of Biden signs.
In her letter, Rhudy said that on Saturday, she and two neighbors had signs stolen from their yards. She also said that a large Biden sign on a residence fronting U.S. Highway 27 had also been stolen, despite it being placed in such a location that a vandal could come to harm.
These claims came two weeks after Carrollton Police Department recovered a pile of signs dumped near Lake Carroll, after they had been taken from residences in Carrollton. When these signs were found, Rhudy and Carroll County Republican Party President Rick Tillman each condemned stealing political signs of any candidate.
Among the pile of signs was one with the word “evil” spray-painted on, as well as flags in support of the Democratic Party and the LGBTQ community. Additionally, Chris Dobbs with Carrollton police said that there was one sign in the pile for presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Police said that owners could reclaim their signs at the police department and so far, one person has recovered their signs. Rhudy said that she urges anyone who has had a sign stolen to report it to law enforcement.
Since Sept. 1, there have been five reports filed with CPD for stolen Biden campaign signs.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies have also received two reports of stolen campaign signs, one being a Biden sign and the other a Trump sign.
The Villa Rica police department has not had any reports of stolen campaign signs.
“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens in our community that trespassing on someone’s property and stealing a political campaign sign is a crime,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “We want our citizens within Carroll County to feel safe to post political campaign signs on their property without fear of them being damaged or taken, and unfortunately this is a common occurrence during election cycles.”
A person who is found to have stolen a political campaign sign may be charged with theft by taking and a person who is found on someone’s property without permission may be served and or charged with criminal trespass.
Dobbs with CPD confirmed that officers will fully prosecute anyone found stealing signs at the request of the owner and that individuals have the right to put their signs on their property.
A statement from the sheriff’s office also confirmed that they will investigate any thefts of political campaign signs in their jurisdiction and offenders will be charged accordingly when identified.
“Some helpful tips we can offer to help protect your signs would be to place them in well-lit areas and if you have security cameras, place them in view so that identifying a suspect would be made easier,” said the statement. “We ask all of Carroll County citizens to stand together regardless of political affiliation and treat each other with respect and equality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.