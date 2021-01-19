Lawmakers to consider $26.3M for UWG project

The state legislature will consider a $26.3 million renovation of the University of West Georgia Humanities building during the 2021 session following Gov. Brian Kemp’s Fiscal Year 2022 Governor’s Budget Report. Kemp has included the West Georgia renovation in a bond package to the General Assembly, which will review this report during the coming weeks.
In July, the university announced that the state budget had allocated $2.3 million in bond funding for the design of the UWG Humanities building renovation.
The next phase in the project would consist of the construction of these renovations, which would be paid for by the $26.3 million if the governor’s recommendations in his report were to be approved by the General Assembly.
The Humanities Building’s galleries, recital hall and common areas will be renovated and all building infrastructure will be upgraded to meet current codes, efficiency standards and programming needs.
The project will also include a central plant and distribution loop for water to serve the Academic Quad — including the Humanities, Boyd and Pafford buildings, and Ingram Library — which UWG said will increase energy efficiency.
Meanwhile, UWG’s other major construction project, the Richards College of Business, is expected to be completed this summer, according to the university website. Groundbreaking for this project had taken place in 2019.
The building is estimated to be approximately 66,450 square feet and will include a state-of-the-art learning environment, flexible teaching spaces, experiential and collaborative learning spaces, and technology-enhanced classrooms.
These UWG projects are just one of many included in the governor’s bond recommendations, with 17 projects listed for the University System of Georgia. The UWG project, however, is the largest school-specific project included in the governor’s report for bond projects for the university system.
