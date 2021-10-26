“The thing that is striking about this infection more than any infectious I’ve ever treated is you don’t know who it’s going to kill.”
That was just one of the impactful statements that Tanner Health System’s Dr. Laura Larson delivered Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Carrollton at their weekly meeting.
“I’ve seen patients as young as 19 die,” Larson told the group meeting at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Larson is an infectious disease specialist with Tanner Health System.
She also delivered a bit of good news, saying, “we are in a much better place” in regard to numbers of patients infected with COVID-19.
Larson began her talk by clarifying that cases are tracked by following “the percentage of positive cases over a one to two-week period of time.
“We look at that over a rolling seven-day or 14-day period,” Larson said.
Larson told the group that there have been four waves of COVID-19 since April 2020.
“The last wave of Delta variant was definitely the worst we’ve had so far,” Larson said.
At one point during the height of the Delta wave, Larson said there were more than 100 cases of active COVID-19 in the hospital system at one time.
Larson said cases have gone down, but not to the level of early July where there were just three cases in the hospital. She added that the positive percentage in July was around 4% of positive tests. Currently, that rate is around 5%.
As of Tuesday, Larson said, there are 21 hospitalized with active COVID-19 at Tanner hospitals, two of them on ventilators, down from 25 last week — none of which are vaccinated according to Larson.
Ten other patients are currently on ventilators; six with “resolved COVID.”
Occupancy at Villa Rica is at 167% capacity while Carrollton is at 135%.
“We are housing patients where we’ve never housed them before,” Larson said.
Larson explained that patients are being put in hallways, emergency rooms, “some of their rooms is actually a sheet,” as well as pre and post surgery recovery rooms.
“We don’t have an option to turn sick patients away,” Larson said.
So how has COVID-19 been treated, and what has proved effective?
Larson said highly publicized drugs such as hydroxchloriquine and ivermectin were introduced, but studies have refuted their effectiveness.
“The best single thing we have in our armament for COVID, if you have gotten COVID, and you are at high risk for severe disease, is to get the monoclonal antibody,” Larson said. “It reduces the chances of hospitalization and death by 70%. That’s not small number.”
Primary care physicians can order the treatment at no cost because it is emergency authorized.
She said Pfizer and Merck have an antiviral pills that are out that are also being used to treat COVID-19.
