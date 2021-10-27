During her talk with the Rotary Club of Carrollton on Tuesday, Dr. Laura Larson spoke of her experience with being involved with trial of the Modern COVID vaccine.
Larson revealed that she became part of the Moderna trial and was inoculated in August of last year. She said she received her booster “three weeks ago.”
The study will follow her for a total of 25 months.
“So far, everything is good without long-term side effects,” Larsen said. “So I’m going to be followed for essentially another year.”
She also said her children were involved in the adolescent study and were vaccinated last February at ages 15 and 17.
Larson said she has to be interviewed every week by researchers to determine if any long-term effects exist.
Of the three vaccines available, two (Pfizer and Moderna) are mRNA vaccines. Larson said it wasn’t known how effective those types of vaccines would be when they were introduced.
She called the efficacy — the ability to produce a desired or intended result — of those mRNA vaccines “phenomenal.”
“mRNA vaccines were not thought to be very effective,” Larson said. “They had been studied for over a decade. People thought they wouldn’t work well because they get into the body and then they are cleared.”
“We make mRNA. Our own bodies manufacture it,” Larson said. “So when you see mRNA, it’s not like it’s something foreign in your body. You clear it from the cells. It doesn’t go into the nucleus.”
The thinking initially was that mRNA wouldn’t work because it clears so fast.
Larson said before Delta variant, the mRNA vaccines were 94%-95% effective in preventing COVID in general and that they have learned these vaccines are far more. Effective even against influenza.
“Delta was more contagious for us, so we had to see what the true end point was for this vaccination. The true end point for most vaccinations is not whether you get [the disease], it’s whether or not you die of it,” Larson said.
Larson said 90% of COVID deaths since the vaccine has been available have been from unvaccinated persons. She also said all of the 10% that were vaccinated had underlying health conditions.
Side effects of the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to Larson, is that women under 50 have a higher risk of blood clots, “but those are very rare events.”
One of the mRNA side effects is the chance of inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or of the heart lining (pericarditis).
“Most of these cases are mild and get better with time,” Larson said.
That’s because COVID itself causes inflammation of the cardiac system.
“That’s what spike protein does,” Larson said. “A spike protein attaches itself to something called an ace receptor which is on our blood vessels, and cardiac tissue.”
She added that individuals are more likely to have a clotting issue, myocarditis, or pericarditis from COVID than from the vaccinations.
Why should children get vaccinated?
Larson said it is far safer to vaccinate children than for them to get ill and spread to other people.
Larson repeated guidelines regarding booster eligibility which include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. She added that being over 25 percent body mass index could be considered a high risk.
“That’s not very overweight [and it] can be an increased risk for progressing into severe COVID,” Larson said.
