Carrollton’s Lakeshore Pool complex has received almost $200,000 in upgrades, and the renovations could generate millions in economic benefit to the community through swim meets.
Work was completed while the facility was closed from early spring until the pool reopened on Sept. 8. The city’s parks and recreation department wanted to close the pool in August to install new liners but decided to add new items to the project after a thorough inspection.
The total cost of the project was $177,898, according to city officials. The work done by employees saved more than $70,000 in labor costs.
The parks and recreation department operates seven community facilities including the Lakeshore Recreation Center, 116 Lumpkin Drive.
“The renovations to the Lakeshore Natatorium made during the spring and early summer had a profound effect on the appearance of the pool area,” Parks Director Kent Johnston said. “Visitors are now greeted with a nicely painted structure and pools with new liners and amenities that should serve us well for years to come.”
While replacing the motors and track that open the building’s sliding roof, staff members discovered flaking paint and bare metal on the housing structure, which had not been painted in two decades.
Staff also removed the liners from both the Junior Olympic sized and training pools. This work was done in-house and saved the city more than $17,000.
Meanwhile, the walls of the competition swim area were sanded and ground to remove concrete that had been added during repairs over time to ensure the pool is the proper length for sanctioned swim meets.
Parts of the pools’ gutter circulation system were re-installed after staff removed and repaired concrete. Because this work was done by recreation department employees, more than $50,000 was saved.
From 2018 to 2019, the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department hosted 44 tournaments that brought in $9 million to the local economy. That impact generated direct earnings, jobs and tax revenues for the city.
These tournaments drew almost 13,000 participants to Carrollton and an additional 40,500 spectators, according to the department’s 2018-2019 annual report.
During that time, the department also finished renovations at the Catherine Hardy-Lavender Center next to Legends West Park on the west side of town, upgraded the Stallings Center and added LED lighting to the Lakeshore Gym and Pool.
New ladders in both pools, a new drain grate, a fresh coat of paint for the pool deck, new sand for the filters and a replacement blower assembly for the pools’ heating and dehumidifier system were also part of the renovations.
“Our Bluefin Swim Team and lap swimmers were the first to reap the rewards of the new improvements,” Recreation Director Julie Ivey said. “Our swim lesson and water aerobics numbers have increased due to the newly renovated area. We are grateful to [Mayor Betty Cason] and council for supporting this project, and we look forward to being able to host swim meets and other activities in the future.”
