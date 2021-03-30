Upgrades to portions of Carrollton’s Lake Carroll shoreline are the first stage in what is being called the Lakeshore Park Waterfront Project, according to Carrollton City Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter and Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department Parks Director Kent Johnston.
“We want to take a new approach to providing an enhanced quality of life in Carrollton,” Ledbetter said, “and the work that we plan to do at Lakeshore Park is a step in that direction.”
One of the key components of the project will be the construction of a 700- to 800-foot-long boardwalk that will run eastward from the dam of the 175-acre lake along the shoreline to an area below the ballfields on North Lakeshore Drive.
“In addition to the boardwalk, we also plan to landscape a grassy buffered area in the trees above the lake and construct a new 3,000-square-foot playground there that will feature equipment designed for smaller children in the 2 to 5-year-old range,” he added.
Another key feature of the project will be a large 16x32 platform to be included as part of the boardwalk. It can be used for bands to play and other activities that can be viewed by people sitting in the grassy area.
Ledbetter and Johnston said other major additions in the heavily-used Lakeshore Park area will include:
• a large 30x50 covered pavilion that will include picnic tables for use by as many as 50 to 60 people with an advance reservations required
• 5 to 6 smaller 16x20 covered pavilions that will be located along the same shoreline area that can be used on a first come/first serve basis
• either a new 20-foot wide boat dock or a recovering of the existing dock
• widening of the existing 9-foot boat launch
• installation of several swing benches overlooking the lake along the newly developed tract
• additional parking
“We will also possibly add a canoe/kayak launch as well,” Ledbetter noted.
The Lakeshore Waterfront Project will be completed in three-stages and will get underway later this spring.
Funded by a combination of funds in the current budget, SPLOST revenues, and grants, the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.
“There are a lot of grants available, and we plan to apply for them,” Ledbetter noted.
Lakeshore Park, which is enjoyed by thousands of people each year, is managed by the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department.
