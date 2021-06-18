Special to the Times-Georgian
There are many fishing spots, but Carrollton’s Lake Carroll is a real catch, with docks, boat ramps and fishing from the bank — all close to home. Now, thanks to recent stocking and other improvements, the popular public lake is even more alluring to anglers.
“Since last summer, we have been coordinating with the Department of Natural Resources to enhance fishing on Lake Carroll,” said Kent Johnston Parks Director Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. “There have been several releases of bass, bluegill and channel catfish ranging in size from fingerlings to several inches long. Parks staff has been adding feed to the lake on a regular basis to help these fish grow quickly. Also, some artificial fish structures were added to the lake by a local Boy Scout to give these growing fish a place to hide.”
In the summer of 2020, Parks and Rec programming staff contacted the Georgia DNR Fishing Management Division and discussed having a fish study done on the lake. The last fish study and stocking happened about 15 years ago.
The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with DNR and their fisheries biologist, Brent Hess, of the Fisheries Management Wildlife Resources Division. Hess personally delivered more than 100,000 fish to Lake Carroll at no cost to the city. The first fish were released in November and more have been brought as they were available. The city will continue to request fish until the DNR determines the lake is at a suitable level.
The Parks and Recreation department will increase outdoor programming to allow more local youth and adults to benefit from this process. CPRD’s first fishing tournament of 2021 was Saturday, June 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.