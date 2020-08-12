Villa Rica High School’s softball team dominated in a 15-1, four-inning victory at home Tuesday over Grady High School in their region opener.
The Lady Wildcats offense racked up 11 hits, and two Villa Rica pitchers combined to no-hit the Lady Knights.
Freshman Chloe Smith went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBIs for Villa Rica. Smith drove in runs on a home run in the second inning, a single in the third, and hit a grand slam in the fourth.
Junior Sarah Barrett also went 4-for-4 for the Lady Wildcats at the plate.
On the defensive side, sophomore pitcher Toree Wofford started on the mound for one and one-third innings pitched. She gave up no hits, one run on a walk, and struck out one.
Freshman pitcher Aubrey Kersy tossed two and two-thirds innings on the mound and earned the win for the Lady Wildcats. Kersy didn’t give up any runs or hits while striking out three Lady Knights and walking one.
Lady Knights pitcher Stella Frederick surrendered 15 runs and 11 hits to Villa Rica.
The Lady Wildcats will take on Jackson High School in Atlanta today, Aug. 13, in another region contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.