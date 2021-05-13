Donna Armstrong Lackey was appointed Carroll County’s executive director on Thursday, succeeding Susan Mabry.
In her new role, Lackey will provide administrative support for Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, who announced the appointment in a press statement. Additionally, Lackey will assist in planning and managing the day-to-day activities of the county government.
Mabry had held the position for several years but recently announced her intent to retire.
“It is an honor to appoint Donna as the Executive Director of Carroll County,” Morgan said in the press release. “Donna has been described by her peers and those who have worked closely with her as having an extraordinary sense of being able to connect with individuals within our community, and her leadership skills and humbleness are what I, along with others, admire most about her.”
Lackey had served as director of public service at the University of West Georgia since May 2019. Before that, the Acworth native served 11 years as Senior Vice President of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and directed programming in support of local communities, businesses, and industries for the workforce.
Holding degrees in communications/public relations from Shorter University and a master’s degree in public administration/public development from the University of West Georgia, Lackey’s previous roles have given her knowledge of Carroll County and the surrounding area. In addition to her time at UWG, she began her career as executive director of the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Development Commission in 1985 before assuming the role of President/CEO of the Heard County Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce in 1997.
Lackey also owned and operated her own business, Community Development Concepts, Inc., where she was successful in community development, planning and utilizing her public relations skills to assist local governments, private businesses, and non-profits in grant writing and comprehensive planning.
She was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as the 3rd Congressional District Board Member to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Morgan said that as she was looking to fill this position following Mabry’s retirement, she knew it would be difficult to match the institutional knowledge and “fantastic job” Mabry has done for different commission chairs and administrations through the years.
“But I feel Donna is the perfect fit, and she will do an exceptional job. I look forward to Susan assisting in this transition and all the positive things to come for Carroll County,” Morgan said.
“It is an honor to directly serve the community I have called home for 39 years,” Lackey said in the statement. “I have dedicated my professional career to making Carroll County and west Georgia a better place to live and work, and I appreciate Chairman Morgan and the Board of Commissioners providing me the chance to accomplish even more.”
Lackey will officially begin her new role in the coming weeks, according to the statement.
