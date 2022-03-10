Members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton Georgia visited and read to students at 13 public elementary schools in Carroll County on March 4. The annual event is scheduled around the birthday of Theodore Seuss Geisel, (March 2, 1904 - Sept. 24, 1991), better known by the pen name "Dr. Seuss." Participating students were given a book to own. With 50 books donated to each school, the event was sponsored by Southwire Corporation and United Community Bank. Mrs. Jami Bower (right) visited the club to receive dedication of the books in memory of her husband Art Bower, Carrollton Kiwanis Director, who passed away on March 13, 2021. Pictured with Mrs. Bower is Kiwanis Club President Dale Williams.
