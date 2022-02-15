A total of $3,000 in scholarship funds were awarded to nine local high school students at the Carrollton Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase held Sunday, February 13 at Carrollton's Center for the Arts.
Seventeen contestants competed in the annual competition sponsored by the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.
Winners included the following:
JURIED MUSIC COMPETITION
Yujean Shin - Bremen High School Junior, was awarded first place and a $500 scholarship. The clarinetist played Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Frances Poulenc was accompanied on piano by Terry Lowry. She will advance and represent Carrollton in the Georgia District Showcase in Gainesville, Ga. on April 1.
Owen Haynes - Villa Rica High School senior, won second place honors and a $400 scholarship. He played Fantasia for Alto Saxophone by Claude Smith and was accompanied on piano by Yoshimi Yano.
Eden Giese - Pleasant Hill Homeschool Academy sophomore, was awarded third place and a $300 scholarship. She played Liebestraum No. 3 by Franz Liszt on piano.
Halen Harper - Villa Rica High School senior, won the fourth place award and a $200 scholarship. He played Trumpet Concerto, Op. 18 by Oskar Böhme and was accompanied by Matthew Baltzer.
Natalie Johnson - Carrollton High School senior, was awarded fifth place and a $100 scholarship. She sang "No One is Alone" by Stephen Sondheim and was accompanied by Yoshimi Yano on piano.
JURIED ART COMPETITION
Hailey Jackson - Carrollton High School junior, won "Best in Show" and a $500 scholarship for her oil painting "Free Fall." The painting will be entered in the Georgia District Showcase in April.
Jacey Singleton - Temple High School senior, took 1st place honors and was awarded a $400 scholarship for her painting titled "Wrath." Singleton's painting will be entered in the Georgia District Showcase in April as the 12th grade representative from Carrollton.
Olivia Vande Kerkhoff - Central Carroll High School junior, won 2nd place and a $300 scholarship for the untitled pastel. Her painting will be entered in the Georgia District Showcase in April as the 11th grade representative from Carrollton.
Annabelle Smith - Villa Rica High School junior, was named recipient of the 3rd place citation and a $200 scholarship for the watercolor on paper titled "Me in Watercolor."
Wendy Vallaba-Flores - Mt. Zion High School sophomore, won fourth place and a $100 scholarship for her work on ink and linoleum block.
Bonnie Engler- Villa Rica High School freshman, was recognized with honorable mention recognition for her acrylic on paper titled "Koi Pond." The painting will be entered in the Georgia District showcase in April as the 9th grade representative from Carrollton.
