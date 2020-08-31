A Brookhaven couple accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old child at gunpoint from his mother in Chamblee on Saturday was apprehended in Carroll County, thanks to multi-agency cooperation.
Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga allegedly jumped out of an SUV to kidnap Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera while his mother pushed him in his stroller on Saturday. The mother fought against the kidnappers and managed to rip the weapon and some clothing off of the main aggressor, but the suspects escaped with her child.
Four and a half hours after the abduction, officers returned the unharmed child back to his mother after Carroll County sheriff’s deputies and other agencies helped Chamblee lawmen locate the alleged abductors’ vehicle at a residence on Oak Grove Road.
“It is one of the situations that no parent wants to experience,” said Chamblee Police Chief Kerry Thomas said during a Monday news conference.
Chamblee Police Assistant Chief Mike Beller said the kidnapping suspects had attempted to grab another child just moments before kidnapping the 1-year-old, but that woman and her child got away.
“Dozens and dozens of good, honorable people dropped everything and went all out just for the chance to be a part of rescuing this child,” Beller said. Along with the Carroll County authorities, an FBI unit and the Georgia State Patrol assisted the Chamblee lawmen.
When asked about the suspects’ motive, Chief Thomas said the suspects planned to raise the child for themselves.
FBI Special Agent Chris Hacker said there are three types of abductions: lost or runaway children, which is the most common of the three, false allegation, and stranger abduction, which is what occurred in this case. He said that less than 5% of the more than 200,000 child abduction cases a year are conducted by a stranger.
“Because it’s so rare and so significant, everything has to work out pretty much perfectly for this resolution right here,” Hacker said.’’
The case unfolded at around noon on Saturday, when Chamblee police were dispatched to Clairview Drive regarding a child abduction, according to a Chamblee police report. The mother told officers she had been pushing one-year-old Mateo in a stroller to her apartment when an SUV suddenly pulled up next to her. The driver stepped out of the vehicle and walked toward her with a gun. The stranger, who appeared to be a man, pointed the weapon at her hip and reached for the child, but the mother grabbed the gun and attempted to shoot the person but the weapon did not fire.
While that went on, the passenger of the SUV stepped out, stole the child, and returned to the vehicle. As the driver attempted to flee, the mother fought with them, ripping their pants pulling a shoe off their foot. But despite fighting with the abductor, the two suspects drove away with her child, according to the report.
Authorities called for the assistance of the FBI’s Child Abduction Response Team and for a DeKalb County Police helicopter to help locate the child and his abductors. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert to provide additional support.
Flock cameras in Carroll County were able to detect the vehicle and alert local authorities, allowing them to track the suspects’ vehicle to a residence off Oak Grove Road, near Highway 27. Authorities said the residence is not the home of the suspects.
Flock Safety is a company that manufactures equipment that uses cameras and a computer network to “read” license plate numbers and match them with a database of crime information.
Around 4:45 p.m., Beller met with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police Department, where county officials helped authorities get search warrants signed for the suspected house and abductors’ vehicle, and opened interview rooms for them to use after the arrest, according to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey.
The police report said once an address was confirmed, authorities planned to meet at a staging area on a nearby cul-de-sac and use a drone to check the residence. A trooper arrived early to monitor the area, and as Beller approached the staging area the kidnappers’ vehicle turned in front of him. Ironically, the driver turned into the same street as the staging area and was trapped between the vehicles of the trooper and Beller. Both lawmen commanded the two individuals inside the SUV to step out and were placed under arrest.
At 5:05 p.m., the one-year-old was found and returned to his mother in Chamblee. The entire incident was resolved in four and a half hours.
“Mateo will never remember what happened to him; he is undamaged, unharmed, and made whole,” Beller said. “And as his mother works through the trauma of this incident, I hope she can draw strength from the fact that she inspired all of Atlanta and beyond … She showed us a mother’s love in action and we’re so proud of her.”
During the investigation, authorities learned that the abductors attempted to grab another mother’s child 10-15 minutes before they successfully captured Montufar-Barrera, but she was fast enough to escape. Chamblee Police never received a 911 call regarding the incident and are still searching for the mother to add additional charges onto the kidnappers.
According to a Chamblee Police press release, the couple is currently in the custody of DeKalb County Jail. Maynor was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, interference with child custody, traffic offenses, and second-degree damage to property. Kristin faces kidnapping, interference with child custody, and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault charges.
